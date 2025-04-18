Jaxson Dart high school stats: Looking back at the early career of the NFL-bound Ole Miss standout

Jaxson Dart’s journey to the NFL began with a historic high school career at Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, where he emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

Ad

In his senior season in 2020, Dart delivered a performance for the ages—amassing a national-best 4,691 passing yards and setting a new Utah state record with 67 touchdown passes.

He added another dimension to his game with 1,195 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, all while limiting turnovers to just four interceptions. His completion rate that year stood at an impressive 69.6% on 240 completions from 345 attempts.

Over 47 career games, Dart totaled 10,688 passing yards, 117 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, completing 603 of 969 passes (62.2%) and averaging 227.4 yards per game. He also rushed for 1,346 yards and found the end zone 19 times on the ground.

Ad

Trending

His accolades reflect the magnitude of his senior season. Dart became the first Utah native named Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

He also earned the MaxPreps National Player of the Year and Deseret News Mr. Football and was selected to the Sports Illustrated All-American First Team and PrepStar Dream Team.

Despite interest from Arizona State University, Dart committed to USC. A two-sport athlete, he also received all-state honors as a third baseman in baseball. At Ole Miss, he has shone academically, making multiple SEC and Chancellor’s Honor Rolls, proving he's as disciplined in the classroom as he is on the field.

Ad

Jaxson Dart's draft stock soars as Giants eye potential trade

Jaxson Dart enters the 2025 NFL draft as one of the most seasoned quarterbacks in the class, but also the youngest. At just 21 years old, he boasts 41 FBS starts—more than both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders—and will turn 22 shortly before the NFL season begins.

In a January interview with CBS Sports, Dart emphasized his adaptability:

Ad

“I played in the Wing-T for three years (in high school). In a huddle, every play, took a snap under center every play for three years,” he explained. “My senior year was more spread.

"Went to USC ... played in the Air Raid. Sophomore year at Ole Miss, got into the RPO game, play-action, deep shots ... tempo pro-style team ... full-field progression passes, RPOs, empty sets, man/zone reads.”

Ad

His extensive exposure to multiple offensive schemes signals he's far from a system-dependent quarterback. The New York Giants have shown late interest in Dart, reportedly targeting him to bolster their quarterback depth, according to sources close to the team.

However, with his draft stock on the rise, acquiring him won’t be easy. Insider Jordan Schultz recently reported that Dart is expected to be a first-round selection.

With the Giants holding an early second-round pick, a trade appears necessary to secure the Ole Miss standout, who many scouts consider the third-best quarterback in this class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More