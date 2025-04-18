  • home icon
  • NFL Draft Rumors: Analyst hints at Jaxson Dart getting selected ahead of Shedeur Sanders

By Rob Gullo
Modified Apr 18, 2025 15:19 GMT
The 2025 NFL draft is six days away, and it remains a mystery who will be picked first between Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.

When mock draft season officially began, there was a debate over who would go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward or Sanders. However, it's likely a foregone conclusion that the Miami quarterback will be the top pick.

While Sanders was widely viewed as the second-best QB in this year's draft, not everyone has the same evaluation. Some mock drafts suggest that Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart could be selected before Sanders. Even Louisville's Tyler Shough is a sneaky name that could be picked sooner than most think.

In a recent draft buzz rumor piece on ESPN, NFL insider and mock draft expert Field Yates hinted at Dart getting drafted ahead of Sanders.

"Dart (or even Shough) could go ahead of Sanders as QB2," Yates wrote on Thursday. "Look, I still think Sanders is the second QB drafted. I've never even had Dart graded ahead of Sanders in this process, and they are 19 spots apart on my final board. But I've spoken with people around the league who think it's possible Dart winds up following Miami's Cam Ward among the passers."
Jaxson Dart or Shedeur Sanders: Who does the odds favor of being drafted first?

Shedeur Sanders is still the favorite to be the second QB taken in the draft.

Miami's Cam Ward is a huge favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans with -20,000 odds and the first QB selected, according to DraftKings.

Sanders has the next best odds for a QB getting drafted, as he is +200 to go the the New Orleans Saints at No. 9.

Although there are conflicting reports on some teams/scouts thinking Jaxson Dart is a better prospect than Sanders, the oddsmakers still believe that the Colorado star will be the second QB taken.

Who do you think will be the second QB off the board?

