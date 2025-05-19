Jazzy Davidson, Lauren Betts & Aaliyah Crump in awe as UCLA commit Sienna Betts flaunts her outfit on IG 

Top high school prospect Sienna Betts is set to begin her college basketball career for the UCLA Bruins this year. Amid the transition to college, Betts appears to be making the most of her free time, trying out new things.

On Monday, she shared some mirror selfies on Instagram in a chic outfit. The 2025 prospect wore a white fitted tank top paired with blue jeans. Her top was layered with a black oversized jacket that had a light-coloured lining.

Her curls were parted near the middle and fell naturally over her shoulders. She also wore a gold necklace that added a touch of elegance to her casual look.

Lauren Betts, Sienna Bett's sister and junior center at the UCLA Bruins, shared her appreciation under the post.

"Oh period," commented Lauren.

Jazzy Davidson, the No. 2 player in the class of 2025, also expressed her awe at the pictures.

"wowww 😍😍," Jazzy Davidson wrote in the comments.

Aaliyah Crump, the top shooting guard in the Class of 2025, appreciated Betts as well.

"pop off queen," Crump's comment read.

Comments on Sienna Betts' Instagram post

Sienna Betts ended her high school career as the No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2025. She is the top power forward as well in the country, and the best player in Corolado.

The 6-foot-4 player was also the MVP at the McDonald's All-American game, playing among the top prospects in her class.

Sienna Betts reacts as brother Dylan dominates at Adidas 3SSB Circuit

Sienna Betts recently reacted to her younger brother Dylan Betts' standout performance at the Adidas 3SSB circuit. She reshared a highlight reel posted by Courtside Films on her Instagram stories, adding some emojis to show her excitement.

Dylan Betts, a 7-foot-2 center from the class of 2028, impressed Tru Colorado at the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. He dominated both ends of the court with putbacks, post moves and easy shot blocks.

Though his current season stats aren’t available, Betts previously averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per game at the Adidas 3SSB. In the Adidas JR. 3SSB Regional Qualifier #2 2024, he posted 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

His top game came on March 9 against the Bulldogs Elite 14U, where he recorded nine points, five rebounds, one assist and three blocks in a 49–18 win.

At just 15, Dylan has signed with the Prestige Group of Management, joining athletes like Darius Acuff Jr., Nate Marshall, Kayden Henry and Sanai Green. His consistency is gaining attention rapidly, just like his sister Sienna.

