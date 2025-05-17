UCLA-bound Sienna Betts and Texas-bound Aaliyah Crump's camaraderie shines in recent social media exchange

Top 2025 recruits Sienna Betts and Aaliyah Crump shared a moment of camaraderie on Instagram. As the high school prospects are set to begin their college basketball journeys, there's a lot to bid farewell to, including the friends they made in high school.

On Saturday, Betts shared a picture from em.johnson's collection of stills from the Jordan Brand Classic in which she stands beside Crump. The 6-foot-4 power forward captioned the post with a heartfelt message, expressing that she misses her friend.

"I miss you ☹️ @aaliyahcrump_," she captioned the post in her story.

Sienna Betts via Instagram Stories (Credits: @siennabetts_ Instagram)

Aaliyah Crump reposted the story on her page. Resonating with the sentiment, Crump captioned her story with:

"My bestie 🥲🥲"

Aaliyah Crump via Instagram Stories (Credits: @aaliyahcrump_ Instagram)

Sienna Betts is headed to UCLA to join her sister, Lauren Betts, on the team. According to On3, she ended her high school career as the overall No. 3 player. Among power forwards and players in Colorado, the five-star athlete remains at the top.

Meanwhile, Aaliyah Crump is the only player in her class to sign with Texas. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard is ranked No. 5 overall. She's ranked No. 1 in Minnesota and No. 1 in the shooting guard position in her class, per On3.

UCLA coach Cori Close on plans to coach sister duo Lauren and Sienna Betts

While it was Sienna who planned to start at UCLA first, Lauren joined the team before her. Now, Sienna Betts aims to form her own path at UCLA.

In a conversation with CBS Sports on Thursday, coach Cori Close discussed how she plans to navigate their relationship while mentoring them toward career success.

"If you're going to be a good coach for anyone, let alone two sisters, you would be wise to go, 'Hey, what can I learn from (their family) as well as their coaches, their high school coaches, their club coaches," Close said. "'What can you teach me to be a good mentor for them in this way?'"

Further, she talked about the bond between the sisters and how they both possess immense potential.

"They're winners. They want to be great. They do love each other," Close said. "And I don't know any sisters that don't have a little of this, and a little that, especially when you're that competitive ... it's a thing that we have to have honest communication about."

With Sienna joining the team, the sisters are expected to evolve as a dynamic duo.

