John Calipari's Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas drops his reaction to 2026 PG Torrey Brooks Jr.’s EYBL breakout

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shared his reaction to an emerging high school talent.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-3 guard reposted a reel from shakehoops on his Instagram story of Torrey Brooks Jr.'s performance at EYBL Session III.

"Definitely a name to look out for!! Youngin is tuff fosho 🫡 @showtime_torrey," the caption read.

Thomas encouraged and supported Brooks.

"Glad you got lightnings 5 on lil bro keep doing u," Thomas wrote.

Meleek Thomas via Instagram Stories (image credit: instagram/meleek.thomas)

At the Nike EYBL session III, Brooks, a Class of 2026 point guard, averaged 16.3 points and 4.9 assists. He led Team Lightning to a 3-1 record in Kansas from May 23-26.

"I played EYBL last year," Brooks said on Monday. "I averaged like 22 but it's like 17s. It's bigger basketball, I mean, I could have been here from the beginning with the top guys, and I feel like I'm one of the top point guards in the country.

"I mean, coming into it, I was pretty excited. I was supposed to be here from the beginning, but it was exciting to play with them for the first time, and I feel like I'm a big part of the program now."

Brooks is a playmaker for his team; however, he also finds ways to score. He plays at his own pace and gets into all his spots. The reel compared Brooks to Shamorie Ponds, a smooth lefty point guard who can make plays and trick defenses in his own special way.

"I'm just a playmaker," Brooks said. "I can make plays for my teammates and create for myself. I watch a lot of Chris Paul, so I take my time with everything."

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas invited to Donovan Mitchell’s elite camp

Meleek Thomas has been invited to NBA star Donovan Mitchell’s “Spida Elite Camp” hosted by Adidas. The camp will be held from June 27 to 30 in Los Angeles.

It will feature top guards and rising under-the-radar talent in the country. Thomas, who plays for Overtime Elite, is the No. 13-ranked prospect in the 2025 class by 247Sports and was a McDonald’s All-American.

Under Arkansas coach John Calipari, Thomas will join fellow five-star prospect Darius Acuff Jr.

