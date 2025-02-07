"Keep watching over me": Late NFL WR Chris Henry's son Chris Henry Jr. shares a heartfelt message for his father

Chris Henry Jr., son of late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, recently paid tribute to his father in an emotional Instagram post. Sharing a photo from his father’s memorial on Thursday on Instagram, he wrote,

"Keep watching over me pops, I promise u ima make u proud 💯."

Image via Instagram/@chriishenryjr

The rising football star wears #15, just like his father, and is carving out his path in high school football. Chris Henry played five seasons as a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals. He tragically passed away on December 17, 2009, due to blunt force trauma to the head following a domestic incident in Charlotte, North Carolina.

At the time, Henry Jr. was just two years old. Today, the young athlete bears an uncanny resemblance to his father.

"I like to watch his West Virginia (games)," Henry Jr. told WCPO in June 2022. "Those are my favorite. When I watch him, it's like we run the same, catch the same — it's crazy."

"It's really important to live up to my dad's legacy," Henry Jr. added. "I think about it a lot when I'm on the field. I think he would be pretty proud of me right now, to see where I am."

Dee Alston, Chris Henry's college teammate and an assistant coach at West Clermont High School, where Henry Jr. played at the time said:

"Sometimes I see Chris (Jr.) in my peripheral and I have to take a double-take because it looks exactly like his father."

During the 2005 NFL Draft, Chris Henry was selected in the third round. During his NFL career, he totaled 119 receptions for 1,826 yards and 21 touchdowns. During his best season in 2006, he managed to accumulate 605 receiving yards which resulted in nine touchdowns.

Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator; Chris Henry Jr. praises the move

With Chip Kelly departing for the NFL, Ohio State has elevated wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to the role of offensive coordinator. This marks Hartline’s second stint as the Buckeyes' OC.

Chris Henry Jr., son of former NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, committed to Ohio State in July 2023 but has kept his recruitment somewhat open, recently visiting other programs and even sporting Oregon gear.

Reacting to Hartline’s promotion, Henry expressed his excitement.

“I love this move,” Henry told On3. “Coach Hartline knows how to develop receivers better than anyone, and now with him as OC I know he’s going to put us receivers in the best position to dominate for sure.”

Now at Mater Dei, Henry Jr.’s junior season was cut short by a knee injury. He will look to make a mark in his senior season with his eyes set on college football.

