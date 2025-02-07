Top 5 QBs with least passing yards in Super Bowl history feat. Boomer Esiason

The Super Bowl is where NFL legends are often made, especially when it comes to the quarterback. Their performances in this game can be a legacy-defining moment, but not all of them have been able to deliver. Here is a list of the five quarterbacks with at least one Super Bowl start, but with the least career passing yards in the big game.

Least career passing yards by a QB who started in a Super Bowl

Boomer Esiason

#5 - Boomer Esiason - 144 passing yards

Boomer Esiason made one Super Bowl appearance during his career with the Cincinnati Bengals before departing for the New York Jets. He ran into the dynasty of the San Francisco 49ers and lost his head-to-head duel against the legendary Joe Montana. Esiason threw for just 144 yards and never returned to the big game, while Montana won one of his four rings.

#4 - Kerry Collins - 112 passing yards

Kerry Collins turned in one of the worst performances of all time in his one appearance in the big game during his career with the New York Giants. He was blown out by the Baltimore Ravens and their elite defense, throwing for just 112 yards along the way. His four interceptions were also one of the biggest factors in the disastrous game.

#3 - Billy Kilmer - 104 passing yards

Billy Kilmer got the opportunity, like Eli Manning did against the New England Patriots, to end the Miami Dolphins' pursuit of a perfect season. Unlike Manning who succeeded, Kilmer turned in a miserable effort for the Washington Commanders. His 104 yards and three interceptions wasn't nearly enough to take down the undefeated Dolphins.

#2 - David Woodley - 97 passing yards

David Woodley came out hot for the Miami Dolphins when they were facing off against the Washington Commanders. He threw a 76-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter but did basically nothing else for the rest of the game. He threw for just 21 more yards for the remainder of the game.

#1 - Tony Eason - 0 passing yards

Tony Eason holds one of the worst all-time records in Super Bowl history as he had zero career passing yards in the game, despite starting for the New England Patriots. His first six passes went incomplete against the Chicago Bears before quickly being benched in favor of Steve Grogan.

