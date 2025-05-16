"Kid is better than Bronny (James)": Hoops fans share feelings upon watching Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's senior season clip

While he has a basketball legend of a father in Carmelo, Kiyan Anthony was not always good. He was more of a bench player in his earlier years. However, he steadily improved and rose up the rankings to become one of the biggest high school basketball stars.

His improvement reflected on his senior year at Long Island Lutheran, as seen in a video from Slam High School, which also showed him competing at last year's Nike EYBL Peach Jam for his father's AAU team, Team Melo.

The clips showcased what Kiyan can do on the court, as he blossomed into one of the best scorers in high school basketball. His highlights impressed many fans, with several expressing it in the comments section.

"This kid is better than Bronny," said one person.

"I thought his shot selections were crazy but realized that’s genetically his body😂," another commenter added.

"Kiyan is going to be the next superstar." another person opined.

Meanwhile, even more were commenting that Kiyan Anthony has a bright future ahead of him, and may even reach the NBA.

"Putting in the work. See you soon in the NBA young man.🔥🙌" One person stated.

"my brother going to be a superstar at syracuse🔥" another commenter pointed out.

"Luhi kai and aay kai two different ppl…keep workin lil bruh," said another commenter, pointing out Kiyan's work at LuHi and at the AAU level.

Hoops fans react to Kiyan Anthony's senior year highlights (Source: IG/ slam_hs)

Kiyan Anthony will head to Syracuse once he graduates, following in his father's footsteps and aiming to win an NCAA championship like him.

Kiyan Anthony had three MVP performances during his senior season

Kiyan Anthony missed much of the early season due to injury, but returned in January. He made his presence felt, winning game MVP honors during the Hoophall Classic where Long Island Lutheran defeated AZ Compass Prep, 63-57. This performance came after he was snubbed from the McDonald's All-American Game.

Kiyan once again shined and showed he could lead a championship team, winning the Throne Hoops National Championship for LuHi and beating a strong Eagles team in the final.

While he was snubbed for the McDonald's All-American Game, Kiyan exploded for Team Air during the Jordan Brand Classic with a 26-point performance and received MVP honors once again. It was his dad, Carmelo, who handed him the MVP jacket.

