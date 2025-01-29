La La Anthony shares son Kiyan Anthony's Hoophall MVP moment with 1-word message, following McDonald's All-American snub

The rosters for the McDonald's All-American games have been announced, showcasing top high school basketball talent from across the nation. Despite being nominated for the All-Star game, New York's Kiyan Anthony did not make the final roster, sparking mixed reactions online. One fan commented:

"No offense to Bronny, but how he get to make it but not Kiyan."

On Tuesday, La La Anthony shared a story on her Instagram, highlighting Kiyan Anthony's Hoophall MVP achievement with a single one-liner:

"Him," LaLa captioned the story.

La La Anthony shares son Kiyan Anthony's Hoophall MVP moment with 1-word message via Instagram.

On Jan 19., Kiyan won the Hoophall MVP award after dropping a game-high 17 points against the AZ Compass Prep while leading the Long Island Lutheran to a 63-57 scoreline. The game took place at Blake Arena in Springfield College.

Trending

The McDonald's All-American game showcases the rising basketball talent at high school level. Many players who participated in the McDonald's game went on to have successful NBA careers, including Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan and Lebron James, among others.

Additionally, Sportskeeda has curated a list of father-son duos, who have played in the McDonald's All-American games, featuring the James, Boozer and Rivers families, among others.

Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony talks about head coach Adrian Autry

On Nov. 15 last year, La La Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, committed to his father's alma mater and joined the Syracuse Orange men's roster. In a conversation with Interview Magazine, the five-star recruit talked about his visit to Syracuse and coach Autry.

When asked about coach Autry, Kiyan described him as a "cool guy."

"I always tell people I feel like Coach Autry is a guy that you could go out on Friday night with and just chill. He’s definitely a cool guy. You could go into his office whenever, talk to him about stuff other than basketball," Kiyan stated.

"This is only his second year, so he’s going in there trying to rebuild Syracuse [back] to what everybody knows Syracuse basketball should be. And I feel like me, along with the other freshman that’s coming in, [can] help bring it back to the top. That’s the final goal," he added.

In addition to Kiyan, three other athletes have signed a letter of intent with the Syracuse Orange roster. The list includes IMG Academy's Sadiq White Jr., NBL Australia's Luke Fennell and Dominican's Aaron Womack, as per 247Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback