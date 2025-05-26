"Kids say the darndest things": Hoops fans react as JJ Crawford, Tajh Ariza, Jason Crowe Jr. & other HS hoopers share wild verdict

High school basketball stars such as JJ Crawford, Tajh Ariza, Jason Crowe Jr. and others are still only in their teens. Like many their age, they tend to view adults differently, especially older guys, whom the youth call "Unc" these days.

Over the weekend of May 24, Overtime attended Session III of the Nike EYBL Circuit in Kansas City and asked some high school basketball stars to clarify at what age one should be called "Unc." They had wildly differing opinions.

Overtime handed five-star point guard Jason Crowe Jr., currently playing for the Oakland Soldiers, the microphone and had him ask his fellow Nike EYBL players that question. One of them said that 25 already counts as an "unc," while another says people at 18 count as one already. Others, such as Tajh Ariza, said it should be around "25 up."

However, it was JJ Crawford, the son of NBA legend Jamal Crawford, who had the more definitive answer.

"My brother, he just turned 27 this month, that's a certified unc," JJ Crawford said. "Eighteen plus is big bro, and once you hit that 25, you're unc. Thirty plus you're just like, gramps."

These answers drew some reactions from fans:

"Kids say the darndest things 😮‍💨😅." one fan said.

"🤦🏾‍♂️ As teen, we was never thinking about calling someone Unc when they were 21-25. This has to be the one generation that really think you old when you 25-35. lol," another fan said.

"Sad part is they finna reach UNC status before they know it if it's 25," one fan said.

Meanwhile, others had their own take:

"You unc when u reach 35," one fan said.

"35-40’s cus they be at the cookouts n shi," another fan said.

"Man hn unc is 30-54," another fan said.

Fans react to high school stars saying what age one qualifies to be called an unc (source: IG/ overtime)

JJ Crawford already has 3 college offers at middle school

JJ Crawford is still only in eighth grade, yet the middle school basketball star is already considered one of the top prospects from the Class of 2029. The son of Jamal Crawford already has several scouts interested in him, with the teen basketball star already getting three offers before he even hits high school.

His first one came from Montana in October 2023. He then received another offer from Missouri in July 2024, followed by an offer from Rutgers in October 2024.

