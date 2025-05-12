Kim Mulkey's LSU recruit Grace Knox shares a wholesome Mother's Day post (PHOTO) 

LSU Tigers signee Grace Knox celebrated her mother on Mother's Day. The five-star recruit shared a picture with her mother through her Instagram story. In the picture, she stands beside her mother holding an orange keychain with the words "Grace 23." The keychain appears to be a gift from her mother to Knox. The mother-daughter duo smiles brightly at the camera.

Ad

Knox expresses her affection and love for her mother through the story's caption.

"happy mothers day ma biggest supporter. Lova ya foreva❤️," Knox captioned the story.

Grace Knox via Instagram Stories

As a freshman, Knox started out at Spring Valley High in Las Vegas, averaging 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds. She helped the Jaguars to the NIAA 5A semifinals.

Ad

Trending

For her sophomore year, she transferred to Centennial High. However, she suffered a back fracture during the season. She returned strong when she moved to Etiwanda High School in Southern California. Over her junior and senior years, she averaged over 15.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game. She also led Etiwanda to a third straight CIF Open Division title. As a captain, she helped Etiwanda remain in the Top 10 nationally during her senior year.

Ad

The 6-foot-2 small forward is ranked No. 7 nationally according to On3's 2025 Top Recruits rankings. She's the second-best small forward in her class, only after No. Agot Makeer. Knox is the top player in California and also a McDonald's All-American

Grace Knox will be playing for Kim Mulkey's LSU this season. She'll be joined by five other five-star prospects like Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage.

Kim Mulkey spoke on Grace Knox

Grace Knox chose LSU because she believes Kim Mulkey will prepare her for the next level, based on her track record at Baylor and LSU. She values the team’s culture on and off the court, and sees strong branding opportunities.

Ad

During her visit, she felt genuine passion from the coaching staff. Mulkey is also confident in the small forward's abilities.

“Grace is gifted with an incredible ability to rebound,” she said. “Her tenacity on the boards combined with her all-around offensive skill set make her a tough matchup. We look forward to Grace having an immediate impact on our team and are excited to see all that she accomplishes at LSU.”

Fans are excited to see how LSU does with the new talent on board.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More