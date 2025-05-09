Kiyan Anthony's grandma drops a 4-word reaction as he shares a lighearted Mother's Day moment with mom La La Anthony

With Mother's Day happening this Sunday, Kiyan Anthony and his mom, producer and TV host La La Anthony, have come together for a new ad with DoorDash. The four-star Syracuse signee and his actress mom were both in red attire to promote the delivery app's Mother's Day promotion on Friday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

In the ad, DoorDash handed Kiyan Anthony a special arrangement that he could give to his mom, La La. It was fine for Kiyan until his mom hilariously confronted him about the four-star shooting guard possibly gifting someone else a Mother's Day gift.

This exchange between mother and son prompted a reaction from La La's own mom and Kiyan's grandmother, Carmen Surillo, who is a common sight on La La and Kiyan's respective comment sections.

Ad

Carmen Surillo comments on daughter La La and grandson Kiyan Anthony's DoorDash ad (source: IG/ lala)

This was not the first time that Kiyan Anthony appeared in an ad with either of his famous parents, as he famously appeared on an AT&T commercial with his dad, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony. His NIL is worth around $1.1 million and has NIL deals with various companies.

Ad

He has modeled for the late Kobe Bryant's Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, as well as promoted the popular toy line, Nerf. He also has his own clothing line, One Way, which he models for, as well as becoming a model for PSD Underwear.

La La Anthony talks about being ready to send her son, Kiyan Anthony, to Syracuse

La La Anthony was present when her only son announced his commitment to Syracuse. Much like any other mom, she finds the prospect of her son leaving the nest soon bittersweet, as she revealed in a February interview with Syracuse.com.

Ad

"I love that he’s going to Syracuse. It was an amazing choice. Obviously he wants to bring his talents there and do amazing things there. As a mom, it’s never easy when it is getting closer and closer to your kid leaving," she said. "I’m having a hard time with it. It seems like the years went by so quick and it’s right here."

Ad

"But I’m also very excited for him to embark on this next part of his journey and get out there and do amazing things as a college student, as a basketball player," she added. "He has my full support. I’ll be OK. I’ll visit a lot. I’ll be there a lot. It’s an interesting thing when your kid is getting ready to leave. It’s hard to wrap your mind around."

Kiyan Anthony is one of the four-star class of 2025 prospects to commit to Syracuse, the other being Sadiq White.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More