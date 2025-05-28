Kobe Bryant's nephew and five-star safety Jett Washington locks in official visits to major programs Alabama, Oregon and others

Jett Washington, the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and one of the top defensive prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, has solidified four official visits as his recruitment gains national attention.

Ad

The Bishop Gorman (Nev.) standout is ranked as the No. 2 safety and the No. 18 overall player in the nation by 247Sports. Washington has received 33 offers, including from many of college football’s elite programs.

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Washington will travel to Alabama on Friday, USC on Tuesday, Ohio State on Jun. 6, and Oregon on Jun. 13. A fifth visit could be added for the weekend of June 20.

Ad

Trending

The top-ranked player from Nevada has made unofficial visits to multiple schools over the past year but has now zeroed in on key contenders.

“Relationships are very important,” Washington told On3. “Then seeing where I fit in their defense, what their plan for me is and the culture at each school are the biggest things for me. I want to play in a winning culture. The NIL is part of it too."

Ad

Ohio State, already boasting the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class for the class of 2026, could see a major defensive boost if Washington joins four-star safety Blaine Bradford and five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr.

The Buckeyes have a reputation for developing elite defensive backs, including 2025 NFL draftee Lathan Ransom, selected by the Panthers.

With current star Caleb Downs anchoring the secondary in Columbus, Jett Washington could be positioned as the next elite safety to emerge from Ohio State’s storied program.

Ad

Versatile five-star safety Jett Washington impresses on visits, Oregon emerging as a potential leader

Though Jett Washington hasn’t returned to Ohio State since last year, the Buckeyes remain firmly in contention for the elite 2026 safety. Their consistent communication and reputation for developing top-tier defensive backs have kept them in the mix.

The 6-foot-4.5, 200-pound Washington recently visited Alabama, Oregon and USC—trips that further shaped his recruitment.

Ad

“It went really well,” Washington said of Alabama. “We talked about how I fit into Alabama, the team’s brotherhood, and how they’re building off last season.”

Oregon made a strong impression:

“My last visit to Oregon was great. They’re recruiting me as hard as anyone. Coach Hampton is a great coach, and Coach Lanning has the program trending upward. I liked it a lot.”

Jett Washington, a standout on both the football field and basketball court, helped lead Bishop Gorman to a state hoops title. While some scouts see receiver potential, his instincts and ball skills keep him projected as a top-tier safety.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!