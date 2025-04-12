La La Anthony shares 2-word message to hype up son Kiyan Anthony as he prepares to represent Puerto Rico at the Nike Hoop Summit

Carmelo Anthony may be one of USA Basketball's greatest players, but his son, Kiyan, will not play for Team USA at this Saturday's Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon. The four-star shooting guard will play for Team World, as his parents are of Afro-Puerto Rican descent.

Kiyan Anthony has been very open about his Puerto Rican roots mainly because of his mom, La La, who often takes the teen to the Caribbean island. With her son being the Puerto Rican representative for Team World, La La hyped him up on her Instagram Stories.

La La Anthony proudly hypes up son Kiyan Anthony ahead of Nike Hoop Summit (Source: Instagram/ lala)

"Let's gooo @kiyananthony," La La Anthony captioned her Instagram Stories.

Team World will feature players that US fans are familiar with, such as Tajh Ariza, son of former NBA champion Trevor Ariza, who is half-Japanese citizen. Five-star Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou will also be playing, as he will be representing the African country Benin. Five-star Shon Abaev, who played for Overtime Elite this season, will represent Israel.

The event will be held at the home of the Portland Trailblazers, the Moda Center. It is presented by Nike, USA Basketball, and Primetime Sports and has been going on since 1995 as a showcase of youth basketball worldwide. It will feature several NBA greats like Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, Derek Rose, Nikola Jokic, and Kyrie Irving.

Kiyan Anthony says Dad Carmelo watching Syracuse games will help energize fans

After the Nike Hoop Summit, Kiyan Anthony will prepare for the Jordan Brand Classic in Washington DC before finally heading back to New York to prepare for transitioning to college at Syracuse University. He aims to surpass what his dad has done with the Orange, which is to win a national title.

Syracuse only won the NCAA national championship once in 2003, thanks to Carmelo Anthony. Kiyan says the Orange legend will attend all his games, which will energize the fandom.

"Syracuse hasn’t been too good these past few years," he said, via Inside The Loud House. "So just trying to go in there and do whatever I can do to help my team win. I feel like with my dad being there, it’s going to get the crowd back jumping. And we’re definitely going to win some games."

Kiyan Anthony committed to Syracuse in November, before signing with the school the same month.

