Late NFL legend's son and Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. reacts as brother DeMarcus Henry receives offer from MWC powerhouse

Rising basketball talent DeMarcus Henry proudly announced an offer from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, following a positive conversation with Coach Garson. Henry's Wednesday Instagram post featured the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels logo and quickly gained attention, including from his five-star wide receiver and Ohio State football commit brother, Chris Henry Jr.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Chris, son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, simply reacted with “Yup” in the comments:

Image via Ig@demarcushenry

DeMarcus Henry, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Mater Dei High School (Calif.), is quickly gaining national attention as a premier Class of 2027 talent. Averaging 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game as a sophomore, Henry led his team to a 22-9 finish, drawing the eyes of major programs. His latest offer comes from the University of Oregon, a prominent name in college basketball circles.

Ad

The Henry family has highly ranked prospects across multiple sports. DeMarcus' brother, Chris Henry Jr., a five-star wide receiver, has already committed to Ohio State, turning down offers from programs such as Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Penn State, Tennessee, and Miami. Their sister, Seini Hicks, is also pledged to the Buckeyes as a top-ranked basketball prospect in her class.

Following the death of their father, former NFL receiver Chris Henry, in 2009, the siblings were raised by their mother, Loleini Tonga, with guidance and mentorship from Adam “Pacman” Jones, a close family friend and former NFL cornerback.

Ad

Chris Henry Jr.’s teammate Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has Buckeyes among finalists ahead of May 4 decision

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is once again pursuing top-tier talent. This time, the Buckeyes are eyeing Mater Dei (Calif.) standout Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a four-star receiver set to announce his commitment on May 4.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass-catcher, ranked No. 15 nationally at his position and No. 107 overall per 247Sports Composite, is choosing between Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Alabama and USC.

Ad

Dixon-Wyatt plays alongside Chris Henry Jr., the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class and a current Ohio State pledge. The Buckeyes have also secured commitments from fellow four-stars Jaeden Ricketts and Brock Boyd, who joined the class recently.

Ohio State is expected to sign three to four wideouts in the 2026 cycle. Dixon-Wyatt fits the mold Hartline covets, making his decision pivotal. Oregon is viewed by many as the frontrunner, which would deal a recruiting blow to OSU if he heads to Eugene.

With 11 commitments, the Buckeyes’ 2026 class is ranked No. 5 nationally. Hartline’s unit has produced NFL stars like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Terry McLaurin, reinforcing Ohio State’s reputation as a wide receiver factory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place