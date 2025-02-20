  • home icon
  LeBron James drops 2-word reaction to son Bryce James' recent hooping display

LeBron James drops 2-word reaction to son Bryce James' recent hooping display

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Feb 20, 2025 14:18 GMT
St. John Bosco defeated Sierra Canyon 60-55 to win a Open division playoff baseketball game. - Source: Getty
St. John Bosco defeated Sierra Canyon 60-55 to win a Open division playoff baseketball game. - Source: Getty

On Tuesday, three-star Arizona signee Bryce James was in action for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers taking on No. 2-ranked junior Brandon McCoy Jr. and the St. John Bosco Braves.

This was their third game of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships playoffs, and Bryce's dad, NBA legend LeBron James was there to watch his son.

Bryce showed he takes after his father with a nifty layup against multiple defenders. This got LeBron reacting to his son's moves on his Instagram stories.

LeBron James reacts to Bruce James' layup over multiple St. John Bosco defenders (Source: Instagram/ kingjames)
"TOO SMOOTH!!!!" LeBron wrote in his Instagram Stories caption.
In LeBron's presence, the No. 6 seed Sierra Canyon lost to the No. 3 seed St. John Bosco 60-55. Bryce only had five points.

Maximo Adams led Sierra Canyon with 16 points and six rebounds while unstarred and unranked Iona commit Gavin Hightower added 10 points and five rebounds for the visiting Trailblazers.

Meanwhile, St. John Bosco's "Big 3" of Brandon McCoy Jr., Christian Collins and Elzie Harrington combined for 44 points in the game, with McCoy leading the way with a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds). Collins, another five-star junior, finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, while USC commit Harrington contributed 13 points and four rebounds.

“We played a great team but we’re also a great team so we pulled it out in the end,” McCoy said after the game.

It was a closely contested game, with both teams exchanging blows late into the game. However, St. John Bosco held on in the end for the win.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon still have chance to get to the next round after loss to St. John Bosco

Despite losing to St. John Bosco, Bryce James & Co. still have a chance to get to the knockout stages of the Open Division playoffs after their first loss in Pool B play. However, it will be a tough matchup as their next opponent will be Brayden Burries and No. 2 seed Roosevelt.

Roosevelt remains undefeated, but with St. John Bosco already falling to Redondo Union, a team Sierra Canyon defeated earlier in pool play, the Trailblazers still have a good chance of making it through.

After pool play, the knockout stages will be held, which will then lead up to the final on March 1.

Edited by Krutik Jain
