LeBron James' son Bryce James, Diddy's twin daughters and Chris Paul II react as Sierra Canyon's Jayden Alexander makes college decision

Sierra Canyon has produced many stars, including three-star shooting guard Bryce James, the son of LeBron James. The Arizona signee showed some love to his unstarred and unrated teammate, Jayden Alexander, who announced his commitment to Long Beach State.

Ad

Alexander is a part of that Sierra Canyon State Championship team, alongside Bryce James and others. Other notable high school stars who reacted to Alexander's big announcement include the twin daughters of embattled rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, as well as Chris Paul II.

"Hella proud of u shmoneyyy❤️🤞🏾," commented Bryce James.

"OMGGGGGGGG," replied the Combs Twins.

"AHHHHHH," said Chris Paul II.

Jayden Alexander is the son of renowned LA-based radio host Big Boy, who also celebrated his son's commitment in the comments section.

Ad

Trending

"Hellooooo," commented Jayden Alexander's dad, LA radio personality Big Boy.

Bryce James, Big Boy, and others react to Jayden Alexander committing with Long Beach State (Source: IG/ justjayden22_

Big Boy reposted the same image and wrote a dedicated message to his son, expressing his pride.

Ad

"Sooooo proud of you, Jayden. You put in the hard work, made the sacrifices, and had real dedication. Never gave up!!! 🏀❤️🔥," said the LA-based radio star.

Jayden Alexander and Bryce James, playing for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers in their senior year, helped them to a 27-7 record and the No. 29 overall nationally, according to MaxPreps. While they failed to win the CIF Southern Section Open Division title, they helped the Trailblazers win a CIF Division I State Championship last March.

Ad

Bryce James and Jayden Alexander's road to the state championship

It was a tough road to the CIF Division I state title for the Trailblazers. After tough losses to St. John Bosco and Roosevelt in the Southern Section Open Division Championship, Sierra Canyon bounced back big, opening their state championship campaign by dominating Santa Barbara, 78-45.

They overcame JSerra Catholic, escaping with a four-point win, 68-64, before seeing off Redondo Union in a highly anticipated rematch in the regional final, 74-68, as Bryce, Jayden and the Trailblazers booked a ticket to Sacramento for the state final.

Awaiting them in Sacramento was Lincoln High School, which had a bigger contingent of supporters. However, with Bryce's father, NBA legend LeBron James cheering them on, Sierra Canyon escaped with a 58-53 victory to clinch the state championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More