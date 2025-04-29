LeBron James' son Bryce James, Scottie Pippen's son Justin and Diddy's twin daughters react as Bryce Cofield flexes his college jersey

Three-star small forward Bryce Cofield has proven that he can help a team win a championship. The Sierra Canyon star committed to the California State Fullerton Titans, and on Monday, showed off what he would look like in uniform.

He played for Sierra Canyon last season and was teammates with Bryce James and often interacted with the school's famous twin cheerleaders, the Combs Twins, the daughters of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. They reacted to Cofield's post, and so did the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, Justin, who previously played for Sierra Canyon.

"🤞🏾," commented teammate Bryce James

"✊🏽," commented Sierra Canyon alum Justin Pippen.

"🧡🧡🧡🧡," replied Sierra Canyon classmates, the Combs Twins.

Bryce James, the Combs Twins, and Justin Pippen react to Bryce Cofield's Cal State Fullerton shoot (IG/ brycecoffield_)

The 6-foot-5 senior wing was instrumental in that Sierra Canyon Division I state title win. He averaged 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during his senior season and even won Defensive Player of the Year.

James, Cofield, Gavin Hightower, and the rest of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers were one of the best teams in the country, despite not fielding a single five-star recruit. They ended the 2024-2025 season with a 27-7 overall record and finished second in the Mission League. However, their biggest achievement of the year is that big Division I State Championship win over Lincoln on March 14.

Cal State Fullerton HC talks about Bryce Cofield

In getting Bryce Cofield, the Titans are getting a defensive-minded wing who can also score. Cal State Fullerton coach Dedrique Taylor was all praises for the three-star small forward following his commitment to the program.

"Bryce is a physically gifted basketball player," Taylor said. "He is ready right now to guard and make a major impact for us defensively. Offensively, I believe Bryce will be a great fit for us with his ability to get downhill, touch the paint, and play in space.

"Bryce comes to us from another state championship high school program. Sierra Canyon is not just one of the best programs in Southern California, but in the entire country."

Cofield ended the season as the No. 230 overall prospect from the Class of 2025, as well as the No. 49 small forward and the No. 28 overall for California, according to 247Sports Composite.

