LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 1-word reaction to Sierra Canyon SF Maximo Adams' offer from ACC powerhouse

Bryce James, the son of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, has been very supportive of his teammates and often uses his platform and big following to support and promote them. On Friday, the three-star Arizona commit showed some love to teammate Maximo Adams who received an offer from the SMU Mustangs.

The youngest James son was one of the first people to comment on the Sierra Canyon small forward's post announcing that he received a scholarship offer to SMU. His other Sierra Canyon teammates, Bryce Cofield and Gavin Hightower, also chimed in and congratulated him:

"Yeaaaaaaaa," commented Bryce James on his teammate's post.

"Yeah max," said teammate Bryce Cofield.

"Yes sir brother," added fellow Sierra Canyon Trailblazer Gavin Hightower.

Bryce James, Bryce Cofield, and Gavin Hightower react to teammate Maximo Adams getting SMU offer (Source: Instagram/ maximoadams_)

Maximo Adams is a four-star small forward, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. He is ranked by the website as the No. 54 overall, the No. 17 small forward, and the No. 6 player in California from the Class of 2026. However, while the offer from SMU is a big deal, the Mustangs have a lot of competition for him.

USC, which is Maximo Adams' hometown school, is rated by On3 as the likeliest to recruit him right now, with a 10.5% chance. Other strong contenders include the University of California-Santa Barbara at 9.2%, BYU at 7.9%, and Oregon at 6.8%. He also has offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, West Virginia, TCU, Kansas, Kansas State, Syracuse, Xavier, Texas, and more.

Bryce James, Maximo Adams, and Sierra Canyon lose again during Open Division Playoffs pool play

Meanwhile, Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers are battling it out for a state title during the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships. The No. 6 seed in the playoffs took on No. 2 seed Roosevelt, led by five-star Brayden Burries, though the Trailblazers failed to secure the victory.

Burries led Roosevelt to a thrilling 65-64 win over Bryce James and crew, having 18 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. He also sank the two clutch game-winning free-throws for the victory,

Sierra Canyon actually had a big lead during the first half, with James extending it to a 24-11 lead with 6:10 left in the second quarter. However, Roosevelt's Jackson Haggins answered back with a three of his own and leading the Mustangs in a run that kept the game close. Roosevelt held on and will move on to the knockout stages after that win.

