LeBron James' son Bryce James shares 3-word reaction to former Chatsworth player V'Elijah Miller's latest mixtape reel

Three-star Arizona signee Bryce James may have graduated from high school already, but he has not forgotten his fellow Southern California basketball stars.

Ad

V'Elijah Miller, who used to play for Sierra Canyon but has transferred to Chatsworth and played alongside five-star prospect Alijah Arenas last season, is one of them.

Miller, who was Chatsworth's second option aside from Arenas, posted a mixtape reel of him working out and playing ball. This got Bryce reacting and praising Miller's music choice. V'Elijah Miller then replied to the youngest son of LeBron James.

Ad

Trending

"Such great tunes," commented Bryce James.

"@_justbryce absolutely," V'Elijah Miller replied.

Bryce James reacts to Chatsworth star V'Elijah Miller's video (source: IG/ velijahmiller )

Bryce James often comments on Miller's posts, usually complementing the unstarred Chatsworth point guard or just dropping some emoji comments.

Ad

Miller is still uncommitted but has scholarship offers from San Jose State and Bryant University, while Bryce James has already signed his letter of intent with Arizona.

Their teams did not face off last season, though Bryce did help Sierra Canyon win the CIF Division I State Championship. Miller, Alijah Arenas and Chatsworth made the CIF Division II State final but failed to win.

Bryce will be joining a stacked Class of 2025 crop over at Arizona, with five-stars Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, as well as four-star Dwayne Aristode.

Ad

Bryce James laughs off his dad, LeBron James, making a scene during his graduation

As for Bryce's dad, LeBron James and the LA Lakers are already eliminated from the NBA playoffs, but he would not miss his youngest son's graduation for anything.

The NBA legend was present during the Sierra Canyon graduation ceremony on Friday last week. However, the elder James made quite a scene as Bryce was on stage.

Ad

After his son received his diploma and was about to exit the stage, LeBron James started making some noise. This got many in the crowd laughing out loud, while Bryce himself was seen laughing off his dad's antics while shaking his head as he exited.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The four-time NBA champion has a player option to stay with the Lakers next season, and this would be convenient for him. Especially so with Bryce being just a few hours away in Tucson to play for the Arizona Wildcats.

James had previously stated that he is proud of his son and is excited to join the Beardown community at the school with his son.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More