"Leek>>Arenas": Hoops fans react to list of Top 10 shooting guards in the Class of 2025 ft. Alijah Arenas, Kiyan Anthony 

On Tuesday, Alijah Arenas, Kiyan Anthony and Meleek Thomas appear on the final list of 247Sports' top ten shooting guards. Fans have shared mixed reactions to the list. Some are happy to see their favorites on it, while others have a different opinion.

Here are the top 10 shooting guards in the Class of 2025 on the list: Alijah Arenas, Braylon Mullins, Meleek Thomas, Isiah Harwell, Jasper Johnson, Matt Able, Kiyan Anthony, Alex Lloyd, Kayden Edwards and King Grace (in that order).

"The Top 🔟 SGs in the FINAL 2025 Top247 rankings 😎," read the post's caption.

Some fans make comparisons between players.

"Leek >>> Arenas," commented a fan.

Fan reaction to the top 10 shooting guard rankings

Others hyped up their favorite shooting guards.

"Leek number one fr fr," commented another fan.

"Meleek the best out of all of those dudes," wrote a user.

"Brayden Burries needs to be on that list. I know it specifies shooting guard, but Burries cooks everyone on that list," reasoned another user.

Besides Meleek and Burries, Isiah Harwell and Jasper Johnson are fan favorites.

"Harwell! 🔥🔥," wrote a fan.

"Jasper nice af," wrote another user.

As the season ended, fans also expressed excitement to see the Class of 2025 play at the collegiate level.

Carmelo Anthony challenges son Kiyan Anthony to build his own legacy at Syracuse

On Sunday, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony delivered the commencement speech at Syracuse University.

Speaking to the class of 2025, Anthony called it a "full circle moment," returning to his alma mater where he won the 2003 NCAA championship before entering the NBA.

The 10-time NBA All-Star also shared a personal message about his son, Kiyan Anthony, who will join Syracuse this fall. Carmelo expressed pride in seeing Kiyan follow him to his alma mater but challenged him to create his own path.

"My son is now a student at Syracuse," Carmelo Anthony said. "Watching him walk the same walls, wear the same colors is one of the proudest moments of my life.

"It’s not just about following in my footsteps. It’s about watching him create his own story. That’s the power of family. That’s the power of legacy. And it reminds me that the seeds you plant today can grow far beyond what you’ve ever imagined."

Kiyan is a four-star recruit ranked No. 32 in the class of 2025 and New York’s top player. He chose Syracuse over offers from USC and Auburn.

