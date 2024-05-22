Leonard Fournette was unstoppable in high school: Exploring Super Bowl champ's St. Augustine HS stats

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette had a fantastic high school career. The LSU alum played for St. Augustine High and quickly established himself as the top recruit in the country back in 2014.

The Super Bowl champion was one of the best prospects coming out of high school in the history of the sport, according to 247Sports Composite. Fournette ran for 7,630 yards and 90 touchdowns and accumulated 1,058 yards and 9 touchdowns through the air in high school.

In a systematic breakdown of 54 of the best recruits conducted by 247Sports Composite back in 2022, Fournette was tied for 19th with Adrian Peterson. He had a rating of 0.9996, which was one of the best among the 54 recruits.

Fournette went on to sign for LSU and became one of the best running backs in the program's history. He played for LSU from 2014-2016 and accumulated 3,830 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns during his time in Baton Rouge. He was selected fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Although Fournette's NFL career wasn't as productive as his college career, he still managed to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. In his seven-year NFL career so far, Fournette has run for 4,498 yards and he has scored 34 touchdowns.

Where will Leonard Fournette play in the upcoming 2024 NFL season?

Leonard Fournette is currently a free agent. The Super Bowl champion was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and played for them for three seasons. He had a couple of 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Jaguars before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Fournette won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in his first season there. However, his tenure ended with the Bucs as he was released in 2022. He then joined the Buffalo Bills' practice squad in 2023. Fournette just played a couple of games with the Bills in 2023. He was released by the Bills in January this year.

Fournette is currently looking for a team to play for in 2024 and multiple franchises can sign him. The Dallas Cowboys brought back Ezekiel Elliott, who spent the last year with the New England Patriots, but they still need to add some depth to that position.

Leonard Fournette could be a great backup option for the Cowboys for the upcoming season. He would join Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman if the Cowboys decide to sign the former Super Bowl champion.