"Lmao they dropped JuJu from 2nd down to 12th": Football fans react to the final Class of 2025 rankings by ESPN 

The final update of the ESPN 300 rankings for the Class of 2025 has arrived, just weeks ahead of National Signing Day on February 5. With nearly all top prospects having made their commitments and high school All-American games now in the past, the rankings showcase the nation's premier talent.
One of the biggest talking points from the updated rankings was Julian Lewis’s surprising drop from No. 2 to No. 12. Many fans speculated that his commitment to Colorado influenced the ranking.
"Lmao they dropped JuJu from 2nd down to 12th after he committed to Colorado," one fan remarked.
Another added, "JuJu dropped 10 spots when he committed 😅😅."
Others reacted to the list:
"Look how many Texas players on there before the first California player even pops up 😂😂😂😂," one fan said.
"ESPN rankings be so off from On3 and 247sports," another fan said.
Top 25 Players in ESPN’s Final 2025 Rankings
- Bryce Underwood (QB) - 5 stars
- Keelon Russell (QB) - 5 stars
- Elijah Griffin (DT) - 5 stars
- Dakorien Moore (WR) - 5 stars
- Na’eem Offord (CB) - 5 stars
- Michael Fasusi (OT) - 5 stars
- David Sanders Jr. (QB) - 5 stars
- Justus Terry (DT) - 5 stars
- Jonah Williams (S) - 5 stars
- Tavien St. Clair (QB) - 5 stars
- Dion Lee Jr. (CB) - 5 stars
- Julian Lewis (QB) - 5 stars
- Devin Sanchez (CB) - 5 stars
- Isaiah Gibson (DE) - 5 stars
- Blake Woodby (CB) - 5 stars
- Ty Haywood (QB) - 5 stars
- Solomon Thomas (DE) - 5 stars
- D.J. Pickett (CB) - 5 stars
Despite the ranking change, Lewis had an outstanding 2024 season, completing 267 of 353 pass attempts (75.8%) for 3,798 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions in 15 games. Across his high school career, he threw for 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns while maintaining a 69.1% completion rate and a 134.1 QB rating.
Texas dominates Class of 2025 rankings heading into National Signing Day
With National Signing Day just days away, the final stretch of the 2025 recruiting cycle is in motion. As of now, Texas holds the No. 1 spot in 247Sports' Composite team rankings heading into National Signing Day.
The SEC continues to dominate recruiting, with six of the top 10 prospects committing to powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, and Oklahoma.
Bryce Underwood, the nation’s top-ranked recruit, made headlines in November when he flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan.
While most elite prospects have signed, some high-profile names remain undecided. Ty Haywood, a four-star offensive tackle, is the highest-ranked unsigned player at No. 25 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Another top uncommitted recruit is Zahir Mathis, an EDGE rusher ranked No. 86.
247Sports' Crystal Ball has yet to predict Haywood’s final destination, making him one of the biggest names to watch as National Signing Day approaches.
