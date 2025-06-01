"Look who he playing against": 17 Y.O. Adam Oumiddoch stuns in front of NBA teams at Adidas Eurocamp

Four-star shooting guard Adam Oumiddoch was with other Adidas 3SSB stars in Italy for the Adidas Eurocamp. The Overtime Elite star impressed many by tallying 20 points, five assists and three rebounds on Saturday. He recorded those numbers while several NBA scouts and team representatives were watching.

He suited up for Overtime Elite's Cold Hearts last season and is playing for Wildcat Select in the Adidas 3SSB circuit. The AAU team has been red-hot in the circuit, with a 7-1 record after the first two sessions.

Oumiddoch averaged 17.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists after the second session. His best performance was against the Arkansas Hawks, posting a double-double of 33 points and 10 rebounds.

The shooting guard admitted that he has spoken with coaches from Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma State and Villanova. He also has other offers, including from Arizona State, Illinois, Kansas State and East Carolina.

He is the No. 48 prospect nationally, the No. 7 shooting guard in the Class of 2026 and the No. 4 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports.

Adam Oumiddoch sets official visit to Oregon and talks recruitment

With Adam Oumiddoch impressing not just college teams, but also NBA scouts, he sat down with Zagisblog on Sunday to discusss his recruitment. He revealed that he will be taking an official visit to Oregon on Sept. 6, and will meet Ducks coach Josh Jamieson.

“I like Oregon. Coach Jamieson has been at all of our games, showing love," Oumiddoch said.

He also shared what he wants to see in a school's coaching staff:

“Not just any kid coming in there,” Oumiddoch said. “I want to have a great relationship with the coach and someone that truly believes in me and gives me an opportunity. That’s all.

“In my opinion, it’s either you like me or you don’t. And I’m only going to one school, so a coach can show me love and whatever coach is showing me the most love, hopefully we can build that bond and go over there.”

Oumiddoch then talked about Alabama and said he has a good relationship with Crimson Tide coach Preston Murphy. He is planning an official visit there "soon."

