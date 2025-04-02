"Love always": Ohio State's Tavien St. Clair shares heartfelt message for Bellefontaine high school cheerleader's tragic death

Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair shared an emotional tribute on his Instagram Story following the heartbreaking passing of Bellefontaine High School cheerleader Kylie Eaton.

Posting a picture of the basketball team alongside Kylie, St. Clair called her the “strongest and kindest person” he had ever met. The Bellefontaine Basketball account also honored her memory, highlighting her courage and radiant spirit. She battled medulloblastoma for nearly six years.

St. Clair expressed how Kylie’s determination inspired him, quoting her powerful words:

“I won’t stop when I’m tired, I’ll stop when I’m done.” He added, “These are words I’ll live by forever. Love always, Kylie.”

The tragic loss has deeply affected the Bellefontaine community, with heartfelt messages pouring in.

Moreover, before officially enrolling at Ohio State over the winter, Tavien St. Clair made the most of his proximity, attending numerous Buckeyes’ spring practices and games throughout 2024. His early exposure proved invaluable in easing his transition.

“I thought it was very vital for my development,” St. Clair said. “And my transition is really smooth because of it.”

Unlike recent highly ranked quarterbacks who joined from out of state, St. Clair became the first Ohio high school signal-caller in a decade to sign with the Buckeyes. His frequent visits to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center helped him build strong relationships with coaches and teammates.

“The relationships were already built,” St. Clair said. “They kind of understand how I learn and how I operate.”

Newly promoted quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler acknowledged St. Clair’s advantage, noting that sitting in on meetings provided him with an early understanding of the offense.

“You do have some understanding and awareness,” Fessler said.

A top-10 national recruit and the third-highest-rated quarterback in Ohio State’s modern recruiting era, St. Clair is focused on daily improvement.

“I think I’m getting better every day,” he said. “We’ll see where it takes me throughout the spring.”

Chris Henry Jr. firmly commits to Ohio State, cancels other visits

Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. has officially ended his recruitment, reaffirming his commitment to the Buckeyes. In an era where high school prospects frequently reconsider their decisions, Henry’s unwavering stance is a major win for head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State’s future offense.

Ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver nationally by 247Sports Composite, Henry had drawn interest from powerhouse programs like Oregon, USC, and Miami, with planned visits to each. However, he has now canceled all of those trips.

“I want to be in Columbus, and I want to be a Buckeye,” Henry told Fawcett.

Henry initially committed to Ohio State before his sophomore season at Cincinnati Withrow. He later transferred to Mater Dei in California, where his junior season was cut short due to a knee injury.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 195 pounds, Henry possesses elite size, speed, and agility—traits reminiscent of his late father, former Cincinnati Bengals star Chris Henry Sr. His ties to Ohio State extend beyond football, as his sister, Siena Hicks, is a freshman on the Buckeyes’ women’s basketball team

