"Love that grows stronger every day": Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Cao shares a heartfelt wish for her parents on their anniversary

Five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer has been very supportive of his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, especially with her cheerleading career.
On Tuesday, the Miami-bound cheerleader celebrated the 19th anniversary of her parents and wrote a very special and heartfelt message for them on Instagram Stories:
"Celebrating a love that grows stronger every year. Happy anniversary to the most beautiful couple," Cao wrote on her Instagram Stories.
Cao's Instagram page is filled with pictures of her vacationing or enjoying herself with her boyfriend Cameron Boozer. She's also a common sight in the comments section of Instagram posts regarding her boyfriend, as she's very supportive of him. This goes both ways, as Cameron, who is one-half of the Boozer Twins, often comments on her achievements, too.
Cameron is a state champion and a national champion, leading the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers to a 7A State championship in Florida last month, as well as a dominant championship run at the Chipotle Nationals and bagging the national title for his team in April. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Yva, is also a state champion herself.
The cheerleader is a part of the cheer squad for the Our Lady of Louders Academy Bobcats. Her squad won its first FHSAA state title at the FHSAA State Competitive Cheerleading Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, last February.
Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, will be a cheerleader for the Miami Hurricanes
Much like in high school, both Cameron and Yva will be attending different universities for college, with Cameron playing basketball for the Duke Blue Devils, while Yva will be a cheerleader for the Miami Hurricanes. She committed to Miami on March 29.
Ever supportive, Cameron left a comment on the Hurricanes Cheer Squad's Instagram post regarding Yva's commitment to the school:
"So proooo," commented Cameron on his girlfriend's commitment announcement.
Miami was one of the two finalists in the race to secure the commitment of the Boozer Twins, but both Cameron and Cayden eventually chose their dad, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer's alma mater, Duke.
Carlos won the NCAA National Championship with the Blue Devils in 2001. That soon led him to an NBA career and an NBA All-Star. His sons aim to continue his legacy at Durham.