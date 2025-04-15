"Love that grows stronger every day": Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Cao shares a heartfelt wish for her parents on their anniversary

Five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer has been very supportive of his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, especially with her cheerleading career.

Ad

On Tuesday, the Miami-bound cheerleader celebrated the 19th anniversary of her parents and wrote a very special and heartfelt message for them on Instagram Stories:

Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, celebrates her parents' 18th anniversary on Instagram (Source: IG/ yvacao)

"Celebrating a love that grows stronger every year. Happy anniversary to the most beautiful couple," Cao wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Cao's Instagram page is filled with pictures of her vacationing or enjoying herself with her boyfriend Cameron Boozer. She's also a common sight in the comments section of Instagram posts regarding her boyfriend, as she's very supportive of him. This goes both ways, as Cameron, who is one-half of the Boozer Twins, often comments on her achievements, too.

Ad

Trending

Cameron is a state champion and a national champion, leading the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers to a 7A State championship in Florida last month, as well as a dominant championship run at the Chipotle Nationals and bagging the national title for his team in April. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Yva, is also a state champion herself.

The cheerleader is a part of the cheer squad for the Our Lady of Louders Academy Bobcats. Her squad won its first FHSAA state title at the FHSAA State Competitive Cheerleading Championships at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida, last February.

Ad

Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, will be a cheerleader for the Miami Hurricanes

Much like in high school, both Cameron and Yva will be attending different universities for college, with Cameron playing basketball for the Duke Blue Devils, while Yva will be a cheerleader for the Miami Hurricanes. She committed to Miami on March 29.

Ad

Ever supportive, Cameron left a comment on the Hurricanes Cheer Squad's Instagram post regarding Yva's commitment to the school:

"So proooo," commented Cameron on his girlfriend's commitment announcement.

Cameron Boozer reacts to girlfriend committing to Miami (Source: IG/ u_cheer_

Miami was one of the two finalists in the race to secure the commitment of the Boozer Twins, but both Cameron and Cayden eventually chose their dad, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer's alma mater, Duke.

Carlos won the NCAA National Championship with the Blue Devils in 2001. That soon led him to an NBA career and an NBA All-Star. His sons aim to continue his legacy at Durham.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More