"Love and miss you": ABC Prep's Bella Hines shares adorable birthday wishes for South Carolina commit Agot Makeer on IG

Five-star seniors Bella Hines and Agot Makeer have spent much time together, be it as opponents, teammates, or friends. While Hines was snubbed for the McDonald's All-American game, they were Team World teammates at the Nike Hoop Summit and on opposing squads at the Jordan Brand Classic.

As Makeer celebrated her birthday on Sunday, Hines wished her friend on Instagram and expressed how much she missed her. Hines posted a collage of their times with one another and wrote:

Bella Hines wishes Team World teammate Agot Makeer a happy birthday (Source: IG/ bellahines.3)

"Happy birthday to my fav!! Have a great day, I love and miss you so much!!," wrote Hines with some red heart emojis.

During the Nike Hoop Summit, Makeer represented Canada, while Hines represented Mexico despite being a U.S. citizen, as she is of Mexican descent. Team USA defeated Team World 90–78 on Apr. 12.

A week later, on Apr. 18, Hines and Makeer were on opposite sides. Makeer played for Team Air while Hines played for Team Flight, which won the game 128–108.

The two are bound to play one another as they head to college next season, with both joining powerhouse teams and playing under legendary coaches. Makeer will play for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, while Hines will suit up for Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers. Hines is among the four five-star prospects recruited by Mulkey from the Class of 2025.

Bella Hines will be joining a powerhouse team at LSU next season

Kim Mulkey had a deep run into the NCAA championships last season and is already building for the next one. There will be seven big additions for the Tigers next season, including Bella Hines, who will be expected to be the team's go-to three-point shooter.

Five-star players Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson, and Grace Knox will join her at Baton Rouge. Knox is expected to anchor their frontline after Angel Reese left for the NBA. The transfer portal will also bring MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina, Kate Koval from Notre Dame, and Amiya Joyner from East Carolina.

Four players from last year are expected to return, the biggest being Flau'Jae Johnson, who averaged 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers last year. The other names are Mikaylah Williams, Jada Richard and Kailyn Gilbert.

