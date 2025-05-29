LSU commit Divine Bourrage jokingly asks fans if her childhood goggles should make it to college

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have gotten the best haul from the Class of 2025, with four five-star recruits, including Divine Bourrage. The Iowa native will be joining Grace Knox, Bella Hines and ZaKiyah Johnson at Baton Rouge in what can be described as an all-star lineup, with the returning Flau'jae Johnson and MiLaysia Fulwiley transferring from South Carolina.

As she prepares for her transition to college ball at LSU, Divine Bourrage posted a photo of herself during her younger days, wearing a pair of sports goggles. She asked fans if she should bring those goggles back when she arrives at Baton Rouge.

Divine Bourrage posts childhood basketball photo of herself wearing goggles (source: IG/ vine_spirit)

"Should I bring the goggles back for lsuuu lol," asked Divine Bourrage.

She has plenty to prove coming into her freshman season at LSU, especially with her snub at the McDonald's All-American Game, as well as not beng able to lead Davenport North to a state championship this year.

Divine Bourrage has plenty to bring to Kim Mulkey's backcourt at LSU

Kim Mulkey will be having a very strong backcourt next season, especially with Divine Bourrage, Bella Hines and MiLaysia Fulwiley coming to Baton Rouge next season. The competition for starting spots is expected to be fierce for the guards with all that talent, especially with Flau'jae Johnson returning.

Ranked No. 7 overall by 247Sports, the five-star shooting guard is described by Brandon Clay as follows:

"Bourrage has the size and skill set to be impactful at either guard position. She's comfortable handling the basketball though Bourrage might be better utilizied in a space where she can score the ball on the wing. In either capacity, Bourrage has shown the skill needed to get to the rim especially going to her right hand.

"She also has one of the better stepback jumpers in the game when she attacks right to go left and steps back from there. Bourrage has shooting range out beyond the arc. Defensively, Bourrage's length and athletic package allow her to be a potential elite weapon on the college stage guarding on the basketball."

Bourrage is more of a three-level scorer, as she can create space with herself from defenders off the dribble from anywhere on the court. She will also add some size to the LSU backcourt next season, being a bit taller than some of the Tigers' other guards.

