LSU commit ZaKiyah Johnson shares 2-word reaction to future LSU teammates' post of linking up on the basketball court

LSU commit ZaKiyah Johnson can’t wait to play with her future LSU teammates. On Monday, the five-star recruit shared a post from fellow LSU signee Divine Bourrage on her Instagram story, expressing her excitement for their upcoming team-up.

In the post, Bourrage shared a picture of herself, Johnson, and Grace Knox, adding a ‘soon’ emoji. Johnson followed up by resharing the post with a two-word reaction:

“So soon 🥹,” Johnson wrote.

Zakiyah Johnson via Instagram (@zakiyahmonae_)

Bourrage, the No. 7 ranked player in the country, committed to LSU in December, while Knox, a 6-foot-2 point forward ranked No. 11, signed with the Tigers in November. Johnson, a 6-foot small forward and the No. 12 overall player, also chose LSU in November over offers from Louisville and Kentucky.

Speaking to 247Sports, Johnson explained why she picked LSU:

"LSU gave me that 'home' feeling," she said. "They gave that comfortable, warm type of feeling, and coach Mulkey is a very genuine coach. Not to say others weren’t, but I felt the most connected with her."

Coach Kim Mulkey recently visited Johnson’s high school as she prepares to bring in one of the nation’s top recruiting classes. However, before the future LSU signees join the Tigers' roster, Johnson and Knox are already making the coach proud.

Both were selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American Girls Game on April 1. Johnson will represent the East, and Knox, from Etiwanda High School in Los Angeles, will suit up for the West.

Zakiyah Johnson crossed another milestone in her high school career

ZaKiyah Johnson has been incredibly valuable for Sacred Heart since her freshman year, and she just added another outstanding achievement to her high school resume.

The five-star LSU signee surpassed 1,000 career rebounds on Sunday. Previously, she crossed the 2,000 career points mark. She reached the milestone during Sacred Heart’s game against Ryle High School. The young forward scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to help her team secure a 64-52 victory.

Johnson has been a key part of the Valkyries' success. She averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists as a freshman. She took things up a notch in her sophomore year, putting up 22.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Now, she’s aiming to shine at the college level, and fans will be hoping she thrives in her collegiate career just like she did in high school.

