Colton Nussmeier, the brother of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, is a four-star prospect from the Class of 2027 and plays quarterback for Marcus High School at Flower Mound, Texas. He has caught the eye of recruiters after an incredible sophomore season registering 1,894 passing yards, resulting in him receiving over 20 college offers.

On Wednesday, Nussmeier received an offer from Dan Swanstrom's Cornell University and shared this announcement with his fans on X/Twitter:

" All Glory to God!! Thankful to have received an offer from Cornell University. #YellCornell @RecruitMarcusFB @Talonsmith_ @adamgorney @samspiegs @MikeRoach247," wrote Colton Nussmeier.

In his freshman year at Marcus High, Nussmeier played in five games, registering 280 passing yards on 50 attempts with four touchdowns, averaging 56.0 yards per game. In his second season, he upped his game. He played in 10 games, registering 1,894 passing yards on 232 attempts with 16 touchdowns, averaging 189.4 yards per game, according to MaxPreps.

Colton Nussmeier recognized as top 20 player across Texas

After receiving more than 20+ college offers, Nussmeier has hit the radar and is recognized as one of the top 20 players across the state of Texas. He has received offers from SEC contenders such as Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, in addition to powerhouses such as Michigan, Notre Dame and North Carolina. Now, the latest addition comes from an Ivy League program.

Colton's brother, LSU's redshirt senior Garett Nussmeier, is predicted to be a premier prospect in the 2026 NFL draft and a potential candidate for the Heisman Trophy winner. Their father, Doug Nussmeier, was also former NFL quarterback turned NFL coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Talking about his college decision, his dad's college ties and his program approach, Colton Nussmeier said via On3.com in November:

“He wanted whatever is best for my brother. He wants the same for me, and he wants us to pick the best school that fits us.

“I think my relationship is pretty good with LSU mainly because of my brother and how many times I have been there to see him,” he added.

In January, he received an offer from Kalen Deboar's Alabama Crimson Tide but some Bama fans were not so thrilled.

Colton Nussmeier is the No. 12-ranked player in Texas and holds the No. 7 rank as a quarterback for the Class of 2027. Nationally, he is ranked No. 60, according to On3.

