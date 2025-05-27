Meleek Thomas, Jason Crowe Jr. and Romelo Hill share their reactions to Jeremiah Fears' photo dump weeks ahead of NBA draft day

Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas, overall No. 6 prospect in Class of 2026, Jason Crowe Jr. and 2027 prospect Romelo Hill reacted to Jeremiah Fears' Instagram post ahead of the NBA draft day.

On Tuesday, Fears shared a photo dump through his account. He posted miscellaneous on-court and off-court pictures, including pictures in a black suit as well as casual outfits. Others were snaps of him playing on the court, food, dining, shopping, his tattoo and more.

"LYFE," Fears captioned the post.

As the season ends and the NBA draft is just a month away, high school prospects commented on his post, sharing their hopes for Fears.

"Hard," Meleek Thomas commented.

"🤞🏾," Jason Crowe Jr. wrote.

"🤞🏽💯💯," Romelo Hill said.

Jeremiah liked all their comments and replied with a fingers-crossed emoji.

Comments on Jeremiah Fears' post

Jeremiah Fears, a 6-foot-3 guard, entered the 2025 NBA draft after one season with the Oklahoma Sooners. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.2 minutes across 34 games.

He shot 43.4% from the field, 28.4% from 3, and 85.1% from the free throw line. Fears was Oklahoma’s primary ball-handler and offensive option.

He is effective at creating separation, attacking the rim and drawing fouls. He’s also effective at the free-throw line as he uses his handle and speed to break down defences. In the pick-and-roll, he finds open teammates and creates scoring opportunities. On defence, he plays with intensity, pressures ball-handlers and anticipates passes well.

He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. With comparisons to Monta Ellis and Devin Harris, Fears projects as a lottery pick and could rise as high as fifth overall in the 2025 draft.

Meleek Thomas earns an invite to Donovan Mitchell’s Elite Camp backed by Adidas

Meleek Thomas, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, has been invited to NBA star Donovan Mitchell’s Spida Elite Camp, supported by sports giant Adidas. The camp will run from June 27 to 30 in Los Angeles.

Adidas Basketball stated that the "camp will feature the best guards in the country, alongside a select group of promising, but overlooked hoopers."

Thomas is ranked No. 11 nationally by On3. Among the shooting guards, he's ranked second-best, only after Darryn Peterson. The five-star player has previously played at Overtime Elite and participated in the McDonald's All-American Game.

At Arkansas, he will be joined by fellow five-star Darius Acuff Jr. under coach John Calipari.

