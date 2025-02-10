Michigan's Bryce Underwood has 3-word reaction to Grammy award-winner Kendrick Lamar headlining Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Michigan’s top quarterback prospect, Bryce Underwood, shared his excitement about Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar headlining the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. On Monday, the five-star recruit shared his reaction on Instagram:

"Half time sho!!!!"

Image via Ig@19bryce.__

Lamar’s performance was one for the history books. He's become the first solo rapper to headline the Super Bowl. Midway through his set, he referenced the legal battles artists face:

Trending

"I want to play their favourite song ... but you know they love to sue."

Lamar's audience, which exceeded 120 million viewers, witnessed the Philadelphia Eagles secure a dominant 40–22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, preventing them from claiming an unprecedented third consecutive championship.

Adding to the spectacle, tennis legend Serena Williams made a surprise appearance, breaking into the Crip Walk—an iconic Los Angeles dance move—while Lamar commanded the stage.

Lamar's performance unfolded on a massive tic-tac-toe-inspired platform, where introspective deep cuts were staged within the Xs, while high-energy chart-toppers took center stage in the Os.

Veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson appeared as an emcee, dressed as Uncle Sam. He humorously scolded Lamar for moments of self-indulgence but enthusiastically praised his collaboration with R&B star SZA. After their performance of "All The Stars" from Black Panther, Jackson said:

"That's what I'm talking about. That's what America wants, nice and calm."

Lamar’s Super Bowl appearance followed a triumphant night at the Grammys, where "Not Like Us" won five major awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Bryce Underwood once revealed the reasons that led him to flip

On Nov. 20, No. 1 overall recruit and five-star quarterback from Belleville, Michigan, Bryce Underwood surprised the college football world when he flipped to Michigan after being committed to LSU in January.

When asked about his decision on the Big Ten Network, Underwood cited several key factors.

"Honestly, the legacy that comes with it, and also the resources, and also the great education that I would have," Underwood said. "That's one of the big factors that came with this decision that I made."

His decision was also influenced by a conversation with one of Michigan’s greatest legends—Tom Brady.

"I talked to Tom Brady before, so that's one of the biggest, and that's the main one that I would talk to, really," Underwood said. "Just a great experience to have with that," Underwood said of what Brady told him. "Honestly, how much of a great player that I am, and how much potential they see in me, and how much better I can be."

After signing in December, Underwood quickly integrated with the team, practicing ahead of Michigan’s ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Alabama. He now enters spring camp competing for the starting job as the crown jewel of Michigan’s top-10 recruiting class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.