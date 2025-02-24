"Michigan Visit? We throwin a bag?": CFB fans react as No. 1 wide receiver of the 2026 class, Tristen Keys locks in on key official visits

Tristen Keys, the elite wide receiver from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has mapped out an extensive travel schedule ahead of his senior season. According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, the five-star recruit will visit Tennessee on March 10, LSU on March 18, Texas A&M on March 29, and Michigan on April 5.

Ad

These unofficial stops will set the stage for a busy summer filled with official visits to LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, and Auburn.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the news, fans took to social media to speculate on his recruitment, with one questioning,

“Michigan Visit? We throwin a bag?”

Another fan predicted a showdown between the two programs, stating,

“Between Michigan and Tennessee.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is how others reacted:

"Number one receiver? Did something happen to @ChrisHenryJr," a fan said

"It’s easy. Go to Michigan win a natty. Go pro. Don’t mess around with other programs," another said

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Wanna be the next Chase or Malik, how about BTJ or Jets. Only one choice," a fan remarked

Keys is widely recognized as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class and the No. 5 overall prospect, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, which aggregates evaluations from all major recruiting outlets.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 185 pounds, he turned heads during the Under Armour All-America week, with On3 noting,

Ad

“Keys turned in a strong week of practice at Under Armour, backed up by a solid showing in Thursday’s game. At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds with good length, he was one of the more physically-gifted pass-catchers on hand. Keys showcased a well-rouned technical skill set in Orlando."

During his junior season at Hattiesburg High, Keys recorded 40 receptions for 839 yards and 12 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. His team finished with 13 wins and ranked No. 7 in Mississippi in 2024, according to the On3 Composite.

Ad

With top-tier programs battling for his commitment, Keys remains a major target for LSU’s Brian Kelly, Cortez Hankton, and Joe Sloan as they aim to strengthen their receiver corps alongside in-state pledges Kenny Darby and Jakai Anderson.

Michigan’s quarterback depth adds stability for the 2025 season

Sherrone Moore’s fortunes at Michigan shifted dramatically after securing a commitment from Bryce Underwood, flipping the five-star quarterback from LSU. The Wolverines capitalized on that momentum, defeating eventual CFP champion Ohio State and taking down Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl despite missing key players.

Ad

However, Underwood may not be the immediate answer under the center. According to 247 Sports’ Brad Crawford, the top-ranked 2025 recruit is expected to lose Michigan’s quarterback competition to transfer Mikey Keene, a seasoned starter from Fresno State and UCF.

“Make no mistake: Underwood is the future of the program for the Wolverines and is going to play in 2025. However, there's a reason Michigan brought in Keene, a multi-year starter at Fresno State, from the transfer portal. He's the buffer if there are any transitional issues for Underwood to the college game."

Meanwhile, 2026 four-star wide receiver Jayle Pile has embraced a leadership role in the Wolverines' recruiting efforts. Since committing in October, Pile has worked closely with head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, staying updated on potential additions and helping build the Wolverines’ future roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback