NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald Jr.'s son Devin Fitzgerald locks in on an official visit with UCLA Bruins, following interest from Bill Belichick

NFL great Larry Fitzgerald Jr.'s son Devin Fitzgerald is becoming a sought-after recruit in the Class of 2026. The talented wide receiver from Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona, has garnered interest from several Power Four programs.

The future college visits of Fitzgerald will include a two-day stay at UCLA, which begins on Jun. 12. On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that Fitzgerald will attend Clemson on Mar. 8, while he explores visiting Notre Dame and Arizona State and Pitt in addition to his UCLA tour from June 12 to 15..

His recruitment process became more intense during the past several months as numerous universities, including Pitt, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida State, UCLA and others extended offers. On Sunday, Fitzgerald secured an offer from North Carolina following a conversation with legendary coach Bill Belichick.

“I had the privilege of speaking with Coach Belichick, one of the greatest to ever do it, and I am thrilled to announce that I have received an offer from the University of North Carolina!” Devin Fitzgerald tweeted on Sunday.

In addition to UNC, he holds offers from California, Central Florida, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, and UNLV.

Devin Fitzgerald strengthens connection with Notre Dame amidst rising recruitment

Brophy College Preparatory wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald has been making frequent visits to Notre Dame, including a trip on Irish’s Junior Day on Jan. 25.

Brophy coach Jason Jewell attributes Fitzgerald’s rapid rise to his dedication and transformation over the past year.

“He's a big receiver,” Jewell said (per Irish Sports Daily). “He's 6-foot-2. He's 190 pounds. He's made tremendous progress in the last year; changed his body and was an impact player for us as a junior, where he was a spot player for us as a sophomore.”

Fitzgerald records 52 receptions for 720 yards and nine touchdowns in the 2024 season.

"He came on strong and turned into one of the best receivers in the state of Arizona," Jewell added. “He's got hands, hands, hands, hands, just like his dad.”

Notre Dame has a history of recruiting from Brophy, previously landing cornerbacks Ben Morrison and Cree Thomas.

“They're regulars here and our president is a Notre Dame grad as well. “I've been giving them his name since they have been coming around.”

Fitzgerald acknowledged Notre Dame's presence in his preference saying:

“I know academics are a big priority, so obviously big-time football, they just finished runner-ups and then great academics. I think the combination is great, which is also why he goes to Brophy. We're a great academic school as well and play the highest level of football. I think that's probably the biggest pull and intrigue.”

Standing at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Devin Fitzgerald has established himself as a dominant playmaker. His contributions helped lead Brophy Prep to a 10-3 record in 2024.

