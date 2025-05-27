No. 1 Class of 2026 hooper Tyran Stokes sported the Kobe 5 Proto X-Ray as he dominated at the Nike EYBL [PHOTOS]

Tyran Stokes, the top player in the Class of 2026, gave a standout performance at Nike EYBL. On Tuesday, SLAM x KICKS on Instagram shared highlights from Stokes' 30-point performance for the Oakland Soldiers.

He can be seen dunking, assisting and making 3-pointers while appearing at ease, occasionally smiling. The five-star player sports the Kobe 5 Proto X-Ray at the session. NBA player Bol Bol was also in attendance.

Stokes’ standout game came against Team Durant. He posted a double-double with 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 1-of-3 from deep and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. He added 18 rebounds, five assists, and four steals in 32 minutes.

Strokes plays alongside Jason Crowe Jr., the No. 6 recruit in the 2026 class, for the Oakland Soldiers. So far in the third EYBL session, their team has defeated Jet Academy (74-67) and PSA Cardinals (68-54), but lost to Team Durant (78-68) and Team Herro (79-75).

The Soldiers hold an 8-3 record in the Merritt Division, trailing Team Takeover and NY Rens.

Tyran Stokes averages 21.8 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game. He's shooting 44.4%, including 25% from the 3-point line. Stokes has also converted 72.8% of his free throws, making 59 of 81. Defensively, he averages 0.8 blocks and two steals per game, while maintaining an overall efficiency rating of 189.

Currently, Stokes ranks No. 3 on the points per game leaderboard, only behind Jason Crowe Jr. (23.8 ppg) and Christian Gibson (22.4 ppg).

Tyran Stokes' commitment remains a big question

Notre Dame Sherman Oaks' Tyran Stokes remains undecided on his college commitment, but it appears Louisville and Kansas are leading the race. According to On3’s Recruitment Prediction Machine, Louisville holds a 42.7% chance of landing the top prospect, while Kansas trails closely at 37.3%. Kentucky is a distant third with just 1.0%.

Stokes has received over 20 offers from major programs, including Arizona State, LSU, Jackson State and Ole Miss. He has taken two official visits: one to Louisville on October 3 and another to Kansas on April 19. His visit to Kentucky was recently postponed.

With his senior year ahead, Stokes has a big decision to make.

