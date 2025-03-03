No. 1 LB of the 2026 Class, Tyler Atkinson, schedules a visit to Clemson Tigers this weekend: Reports

Top-ranked 2026 linebacker Tyler Atkinson, a standout from Grayson High School in Georgia, is set to visit the Clemson Tigers this weekend. The news was reported by On3 on Monday. Holding nearly 50 offers from major Power Five programs, Atkinson is one of the most coveted recruits in the nation.

Clemson has prioritized Atkinson’s recruitment, with Tigers coach Dabo Swinney personally emphasizing his importance to the program. Swinney, along with safeties coach Mickey Conn and newly promoted linebackers coach Ben Boulware, recently visited Atkinson, making a strong impression.

“The coaches came by and put a huge emphasis on me being a top priority for them at Clemson,” Atkinson told The Clemson Insider. “Coach Dabo was very passionate in our conversation and how selective he is when it comes to the players he wants there.”

Boulware, a former Clemson linebacker and national champion, has stepped into a larger role in recruiting. Atkinson took note of his enthusiasm and said:

“The new linebacker coach is hungry. He is ready to work and I like that.”

Grayson High School, where Atkinson plays, has deep ties to Clemson. Conn, before joining Swinney’s staff, led Grayson to a 137-48 record, winning seven region titles and a state championship in 2011. Atkinson acknowledged their connection.

“Coach Conn is a Grayson legend and we have a great relationship already,” Atkinson said. “It was really a great visit with them and I am planning to get on campus again really soon.”

Rivals ranks Atkinson as the No. 1 linebacker in his class, No. 11 overall and the top recruit in Georgia. His junior season performance was outstanding—166 tackles, 13 sacks, 46 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and an interception—earning him the 2024 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year award.

Freshman DT Amare Adams impresses Clemson’s Dabo Swinney with elite athleticism

Amare Adams has only recently arrived at Clemson as an early enrollee, but the freshman defensive tackle has already caught Dabo Swinney’s attention.

“Man, he can freakin’ move,” Swinney said before the Tigers kicked off spring practice. “Amare, he’s big. He’s freaky athletic. He’s already a leader.”

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Adams, a five-star recruit in the 2025 class, signed with Clemson in December. Swinney compared his power to Dexter Lawrence, a Pro Bowl defensive lineman for the New York Giants. He also drew similarities to Bryan Bresee but noted Adams was “more polished” than Bresee when he arrived at Clemson in 2020.

Ranked as South Carolina’s No. 1 prospect, Adams was the nation’s No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 7 overall player, per 247Sports. He won the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award at the Navy All-American Bowl and represented South Carolina in the 2024 Shrine Bowl.

Adams dominated in high school, recording 250 tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

Clemson also added three transfers and new analysts, including Mike Houston and Lonnie Galloway. Swinney shifted wide receiver Misun Kelley to cornerback for the upcoming season.

