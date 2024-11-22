No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez and LSU commit Divine Bourrage get named on the prestigious high school women's basketball watchlist

No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez and LSU commit Divine Bourrage secured spots in the elite high school women’s basketball award watchlist. Bourrage shared an Instagram story reposting an image from the PrestigeManagementGroup account, which highlighted the top 10 contenders for the prestigious Naismith Women's Player of the Year award.

The picture also included the text acknowledging the hard work put up by the young shooting guard.

“Hardest worker in the group. Congratulation,” the text read.

Aaliyah Chavez, a Monterey high school standout, and Divine Bourrage, Gatorade Player of the Year for Iowa, have solidified their reputations as top-tier players with their extraordinary performances.

Hailing from Lubbock, Texas, Chavez has consistently performed, averaging 35.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season. With offers from powerhouse programs in South Carolina, Texas, LSU, and UCLA, her dominance on the court makes her one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.

Meanwhile, Divine Bourrage, who is the No. 7 nationally ranked player per 247Sports, committed to LSU in September. The 5-foot-11 guard is celebrated for her versatility and high game IQ. She led Davenport North High School from the front last season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

Aaliyah Chavez adds All-America honor to her Naismith Watch List Achievement

Aaliyah Chavez continues to add accolades as a top high school prospect.

The Sporting News released its girl's basketball All-America team list of 20 players, and Chavez has secured the top spot. Chavez, who celebrated her 18th birthday this Wednesday, was featured as the top pick in the first team.

The list includes the 20 most promising high school players poised to make it big in basketball. Alongside Chavez, the list also includes Emilee Skinner from Ridgeline, Kaleena Smith from Ontario Christian, Jerzy Robinson from Sierra Canyon, and more.

Aaliyah Chavez remains undecided over her college commitment. It remains to be seen which program she'll commit to.

