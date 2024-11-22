  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez and LSU commit Divine Bourrage get named on the prestigious high school women's basketball watchlist

No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez and LSU commit Divine Bourrage get named on the prestigious high school women's basketball watchlist

By Nishant
Modified Nov 22, 2024 14:40 GMT
Aaliyah Chavez Top Girl
Aaliyah Chavez Top Girl's High School Basketball Player - Source: Getty

No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez and LSU commit Divine Bourrage secured spots in the elite high school women’s basketball award watchlist. Bourrage shared an Instagram story reposting an image from the PrestigeManagementGroup account, which highlighted the top 10 contenders for the prestigious Naismith Women's Player of the Year award.

The picture also included the text acknowledging the hard work put up by the young shooting guard.

“Hardest worker in the group. Congratulation,” the text read.
@vine_spirit via Instagram
@vine_spirit via Instagram

Aaliyah Chavez, a Monterey high school standout, and Divine Bourrage, Gatorade Player of the Year for Iowa, have solidified their reputations as top-tier players with their extraordinary performances.

also-read-trending Trending

Hailing from Lubbock, Texas, Chavez has consistently performed, averaging 35.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season. With offers from powerhouse programs in South Carolina, Texas, LSU, and UCLA, her dominance on the court makes her one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.

Meanwhile, Divine Bourrage, who is the No. 7 nationally ranked player per 247Sports, committed to LSU in September. The 5-foot-11 guard is celebrated for her versatility and high game IQ. She led Davenport North High School from the front last season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

Aaliyah Chavez adds All-America honor to her Naismith Watch List Achievement

Aaliyah Chavez continues to add accolades as a top high school prospect.

The Sporting News released its girl's basketball All-America team list of 20 players, and Chavez has secured the top spot. Chavez, who celebrated her 18th birthday this Wednesday, was featured as the top pick in the first team.

The list includes the 20 most promising high school players poised to make it big in basketball. Alongside Chavez, the list also includes Emilee Skinner from Ridgeline, Kaleena Smith from Ontario Christian, Jerzy Robinson from Sierra Canyon, and more.

Aaliyah Chavez remains undecided over her college commitment. It remains to be seen which program she'll commit to.

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी