"No chance": Hoops fans react to Duke and Louisville target Nate Ament's potential No. 1 2026 NBA draft pick prediction

Uncommitted five-star Nate Ament is in Portland, Oregon, to play for Team USA during the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday. During one scrimmage while playing for the red, white and blue, Ament impressed many so well that there are now projections that he might be the No. 1 pick in next year's NBA draft.

While Ament impressed many experts, the No. 4-ranked five-star failed to impress many fans and questioned the projection that he may be the first pick in the draft.

"Over DP and Dybantsa? No chance," a fan tweeted, mentioning other possible No. 1 picks, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.

"I don’t think so. Miikka Muurinen will most likely reclassify in the summer and I’m sure he’s gonna have a better freshman season than Ament," another fan said.

"Might be time for the comparison 👀👀 that one that gets thrown around to much for skinny tall guys that can shoot. We’ll see how the handle translates but if it does … it may be time," one fan posted.

However, some believe in Ament and think it is quite possible that he might get drafted ahead of Dybantsa and Peterson.

"Peterson, Boozer, AJ and POSSIBLY Cooper 2026 is looking legendary bro," a fan wrote.

"He’s 6’10 with legit guard skills. Arguably the most potential in the class (before Arenas reclassified). How is he not number 1 overall has been my question since I first saw him play," another fan commented.

"Then, I guess @DukeMBB it is!!!," one Duke fan tweeted.

Ament is the highest-ranking uncommitted prospect in high school, and he was supposed to announce his decision on April 1 during the McDonald's All-American Game. However, he pushed it back to after the NCAA national tournament.

Which school is gaining ground in the race for Nate Ament?

With Nate Ament possibly making his decision, his final five schools, Louisville, Kentucky, Duke, Tennessee and Arkansas, are all making late pushes down the stretch.

It used to be a two-horse race between Duke and Louisville, but the landscape has shifted, and 247Sports’ Travis Branham said Duke has a "slight edge" as the finish line draws near.

He added that Louisville had been losing momentum, but Arkansas and Kentucky have remained viable options. For now, Ament has not yet revealed a new decision date, but at this point, it is anybody's guess.

