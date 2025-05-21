"No Kiyan Anthony";"No Boozer": Hoops fans perplexed as 2025 USA U19 men's training camp leaves out Carmelo Anthony & Carlos Boozer's sons

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, and Carlos Boozer's sons, Cayden and Cameron, are among the top names in high school basketball. After racking up excellent numbers, they are set to don their university colors in the upcoming season.

Ad

Team USA announced its 2025 training camp roster on Instagram on Tuesday. However, neither Kiyan nor the Boozer twins were among the 33 playes named.

"33 athletes have accepted invites to 2025 🇺🇸 #USABMU19 training camp in Colorado Springs," the caption read.

Ad

Trending

The absence of the young stars left fans confused. They shared their thoughts in the comments section, taking digs at the management.

"No Kiyan Anthony? Is he unavailable, or is it that the people selecting just don't know ball?" one wrote.

Usabasketball via Instagram

"No Boozer?" another added.

Ad

More joined in and expressed their disappointment.

"No Boozer or Jamier or Kyan wow who come up with this stuff," a fan wrote.

"Where am I at? Cmon man," one fan commented.

Some also pointed out the absence of other big names.

"No DP No boozer No Acuff it’s crazy," one fan said.

"Nah fr what’s yall beef with Darryn Peterson. Checks over stripes?" another fan wrote.

Ad

The 2025 USA men's U19 training camp roster includes 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza, Mikel Brown Jr., Christian Collins and Tyran Stokes, among others. The camp will be held in Colorado Springs from June 14-16.

Kiyan Anthony gears up for first season with Syracuse Orange

Kiyan Anthony committed to Syracuse in November over offers from other top programs, including Auburn and USC. The four-star recruit was named among the top 10 shooting guards in his class. His father also attended the same program, and 23 years later, Anthony will try to live up to his legacy.

Ad

Carmelo Anthony is happy that his son chose his alma mater, and wants him to build his own legacy at Syracuse.

"My son is now a student here at Syracuse," Carmelo said on May 12, via CNY Central's Askley Wenskoski. "Watching him walk the same halls, wear the same colors, and sit in this Dome is one of the proudest moments of my life. It's not just about following in my footsteps, it's about creating his own story."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Kiyan capped off his high school career with a 26-point performance at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on April 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More