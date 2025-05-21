"No Kiyan Anthony";"No Boozer": Hoops fans perplexed as 2025 USA U19 men's training camp leaves out Carmelo Anthony & Carlos Boozer's sons

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, and Carlos Boozer's sons, Cayden and Cameron, are among the top names in high school basketball. After racking up excellent numbers, they are set to don their university colors in the upcoming season.
Team USA announced its 2025 training camp roster on Instagram on Tuesday. However, neither Kiyan nor the Boozer twins were among the 33 playes named.
"33 athletes have accepted invites to 2025 🇺🇸 #USABMU19 training camp in Colorado Springs," the caption read.
The absence of the young stars left fans confused. They shared their thoughts in the comments section, taking digs at the management.
"No Kiyan Anthony? Is he unavailable, or is it that the people selecting just don't know ball?" one wrote.
"No Boozer?" another added.
More joined in and expressed their disappointment.
"No Boozer or Jamier or Kyan wow who come up with this stuff," a fan wrote.
"Where am I at? Cmon man," one fan commented.
Some also pointed out the absence of other big names.
"No DP No boozer No Acuff it’s crazy," one fan said.
"Nah fr what’s yall beef with Darryn Peterson. Checks over stripes?" another fan wrote.
The 2025 USA men's U19 training camp roster includes 2009 NBA champion Trevor Ariza's son, Tajh Ariza, Mikel Brown Jr., Christian Collins and Tyran Stokes, among others. The camp will be held in Colorado Springs from June 14-16.
Kiyan Anthony gears up for first season with Syracuse Orange
Kiyan Anthony committed to Syracuse in November over offers from other top programs, including Auburn and USC. The four-star recruit was named among the top 10 shooting guards in his class. His father also attended the same program, and 23 years later, Anthony will try to live up to his legacy.
Carmelo Anthony is happy that his son chose his alma mater, and wants him to build his own legacy at Syracuse.
"My son is now a student here at Syracuse," Carmelo said on May 12, via CNY Central's Askley Wenskoski. "Watching him walk the same halls, wear the same colors, and sit in this Dome is one of the proudest moments of my life. It's not just about following in my footsteps, it's about creating his own story."
Kiyan capped off his high school career with a 26-point performance at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on April 18.