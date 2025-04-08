"No matter the class 27 or '26 All God": Texas football player Ethan Feaster shares his reaction after latest ranking update

Texas wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, one of the nation’s top high school football prospects, recently shared a powerful reaction to his latest Rivals.com ranking. Ranked No. 16 overall in the 2026 class, Feaster posted the update to his Instagram story, reaffirming his faith and determination. The image highlighted his “Five-Star Countdown” status, accompanied by a heartfelt caption:

“🙏🏾🙏🏾 no matter the class 27 or 26’ All God.”

Image via Ig@boob1ee

This response hints at flexibility in his graduation class—whether he ends up in the Class of 2026 or reclassifies to 2027, Feaster remains grounded and focused. Known for his athleticism and character, He draws national attention with his consistent performance and humble attitude.

Boobie Feaster, a dynamic wide receiver from DeSoto High School (Texas), has accelerated his trajectory in the college football recruiting scene. On February 14, 2025, Feaster was officially reclassified from the Class of 2027 to 2026, a move reported by On3 and motivated by his readiness for the collegiate stage and the growing influence of NIL opportunities.

Feaster, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 185 pounds, began turning heads as a freshman with elite-level performances at the varsity level. His early dominance earned him over 45 Division I scholarship offers, with interest pouring in from top-tier programs such as Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon and USC (On3 Recruiting Profile).

The recent Rivals250 update in April 2025 confirmed his five-star status, placing him at No. 16 nationally in the 2026 class as part of their “Five-Star Countdown” spotlight (Rivals.com).

Ethan Feaster sets official visits, names top contenders in heated recruitment

Ethan Feaster, the elite wide receiver from DeSoto High School (Texas), has scheduled key official visits as his recruitment heats up. The reclassified 2026 prospect is set to visit Miami on May 30, USC on June 6, Texas A&M on June 13, and LSU on June 20, as confirmed on Friday.

Feaster, now ranked No. 91 overall, No. 17 at his position and No. 12 in Texas via the On3 Industry Ranking, is narrowing his focus.

“LSU, A&M and USC have the edge right now,” he told On3. “I still have big visits coming up, but that’s how I feel currently.”

Breaking down his interest, Feaster said of Miami,

“Miami is a great place to be and I want to check it out.”

Regarding USC, he praised head coach Lincoln Riley and added,

“They keep good players, and the offense would be fun to play in. I like Coach Dennis Simmons too.”

Feaster lauded Texas A&M’s Holmon Wiggins as “a great receivers coach,” and highlighted LSU’s coaching stability:

“A lot of the staff is from Louisiana, and they’re not leaving.”

Feaster's recruiting outlook remains wide open, drawing significant interest from Baylor, Georgia and Michigan. On3 prediction percentages indicate a heated race for one of the country’s most coveted receivers.

