Dillon Gabriel’s fiancee Zo sends love to Oregon QB ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, is widely known for actively posting about her boyfriend and cheering for him on her social media handle. She has around 9,302 followers on Instagram and usually posts about her watching the football and cheering for her boyfriend.

Ad

On Sunday, Dillon Gabriel's fiancée, Zo, shared a story on her Instagram handle, posting a picture with the quarterback. She shared a romantic picture of the couple, twinning in matching black and white outfits, along with the caption that says:

"My ❤️"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still from Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo's Instagram story/@zo.caswell

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dillon Gabriel and Zo have been together for a long time now. They started dating during middle school and have been going strong since then. She is not only an avid follower of American football but also the biggest cheerleader for the QB. She often accompanies him during his games.

Ad

Trending

In one of her interviews with KOIN 6 News back in December 2024, Zo Caswell opened up about her relationship with Gabriel and revealed how they met. She said (via AOL):

"We met in the summer of 6th-to 7th grade actually, because we were both new to this school. We had a little orientation class. We met gardening, funny enough. He kept coming closer and closer to me and I was like, ‘Who’s this weird guy?....I would’ve never imagined our life to be like this."

Ad

Last year, in September, Dillon Gabriel proposed to his girlfriend. They shared a joint post on their social media handle along with the caption, which reads:

"9/1/2024 🤍"

Ad

Gabriel proposed to Zo by the side of the water with all the trees around. The pair donned matching white outfits. She also flaunted her ring in the post.

Dillon Gabriel gives a rare glimpse of his workout ahead of the NFL Draft 2025

Gabriel, who played college football for Oregon in 2024, is one of the top prospect quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Draft. He had a phenomenal time playing for his team last season, and ahead of the draft, he posted a reel on his Instagram account last week, giving a rare glimpse into his workout and practice session.

Ad

Meanwhile, in his college football season with Oregon in 2024, Dillon Gabriel has recorded a total of 3,857 yards in passing, his best so far. Prior to that, he played for the UCF from 2019 to 2021 and Oklahoma from 2022 to 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft