Northwestern signee Jake West earns major Pennsylvania basketball honor days ahead of college career 

Northwestern Wildcats signee Jake West was named Mr. Pennsylvania Basketball. On Sunday, Northwestern Basketball shared a post through its official Instagram account, congratulating the player for his achievement ahead of starting his college basketball career with them.

"The State's Finest 🏆 Jake West is Mr. Pennsylvania Basketball," read the post's caption.

West decided to commit to Northwestern University in October 2024 over offers from other college programs, including Drexel, Pennsylvania, Penn State, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Lafayette, Siena, Loyola Maryland, Fairfield University, Towson, Buffalo, and Northeastern.

Talking about his decision to Daily North Western, he said:

"I just wanted the decision to be to meet all the requirements: amazing academic school, a great basketball program where they like to develop freshmen. I wanted to go somewhere I wanted to be for four years and have a family.”

His visit to Northwestern helped him connect with the players and coaching staff, which solidified his decision.

“It was awesome. I think I really connected with the coaching staff and players, which is cool. I have good relationships with the players and it’s high level basketball, the Big 10. It’s an awesome opportunity.”

Jake West will join a strong 2025 class at Northwestern. He'll play alongside Tyler Kropp, a 6-foot-9 forward who can score inside and out; Tre Singleton, a 6-foot-8 power forward; Cade Bennerman, a 6-foot-11 centre with a 7-foot-5 wingspan; and Phoenix Gill, a 6-foot-3 all-around shooting guard and son of ex-NBA player Kendall Gill.

West, ranked No. 3 in Pennsylvania and 127th nationally, is preparing for Big Ten play under coach Danny Cooper.

Jake West impresses at Ballislife All-American Game with versatile scoring display

Jake West, a 6-foot-3 point guard, impressed at the Ballislife All-American Game. He scored at all three levels—off the dribble, mid-range, and beyond the arc—forcing the game into overtime. His versatile performance caught the fans' attention.

Jake West finished his high school basketball career at William Penn Charter School. In his senior year, he averaged 18.2 points per game over 20 games and scored 363 points. He was fifth among the top scorers in the Inter-Academic League. He led the Quakers to a 24–5 overall record and an undefeated 10–0 conference record, securing their first outright Inter-Ac title in two decades.

Beyond high school, West played for Team Final's 17U squad during the AAU season, averaging 16 points and 2.7 assists per game.

