Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares 1-word reaction as Mater Dei teammate Kayden Dixon-Wyatt closes down on his college commitment

As highly touted Mater Dei cornerback Kayden Dixon-Wyatt approaches his college commitment, anticipation surges across the recruiting world. His recent Instagram post, announcing that his decision will come on Sunday, drew attention from fans and fellow athletes.

Among the most notable reactions was from his teammate, Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr., who responded with a simple one-word comment:

“WRU.”

Image via Ig@

The term “WRU,” short for “Wide Receiver University,” is often used to refer to Ohio State, known for producing top-tier wideouts. Henry Jr.’s comment hints at a recruiting pitch—subtly nudging Dixon-Wyatt toward joining the Buckeyes. The Mater Dei connection adds another layer to the moment.

Dixon-Wyatt, a four-star wide receiver from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, is inching closer to a pivotal decision in his recruitment. Ranked No. 6 at his position, No. 10 in California and No. 59 overall in the 2026 class by 247Sports, Dixon-Wyatt will reveal his college choice on Sunday. His finalists include Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Alabama and USC—all top-tier recruiting powers.

The 6-foot standout has compiled 1,260 receiving yards, 87 receptions and 11 touchdowns over three seasons. Dixon-Wyatt has already visited USC and Oregon for junior days and is scheduled for official visits to Alabama (May 16), Ohio State (May 30), USC (June 6), Texas (June 13) and Oregon (June 20). However, those plans could shift depending on his May 4 decision.

Though Ohio State has struggled to land Mater Dei talent, Dixon-Wyatt’s decision could mark a turning point in that recruiting narrative.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt draws closer to commitment as Oregon, Ohio State lead final chase

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), appears to be narrowing his college choices with Oregon and Ohio State battling for the top spot.

The four-star pass catcher, who finished the 2023 season with 33 receptions for 512 yards and six touchdowns, is scheduled to visit all five of his finalists, including a May 16 official visit to Alabama.

Oregon may hold an edge. Dixon-Wyatt visited Eugene twice this year—once for Junior Day in January and again during Oregon’s second spring scrimmage on Apr. 18.

“Oregon has always been a top school for me,” he said to On3. “But they have recently really started to separate themselves from the other schools.”

He cited his bond with Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the presence of former Mater Dei teammates Aydin Breeland and Jack Ressler:

“It feels like home every single time I go over there.”

Alabama boasts five 2026 pledges, including five-star cornerback Jorden Edmonds and four other four-star defensive recruits.

