Four-star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt reveals announcement date as 5 schools make it to the final list

One of the top wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting class is closing in on his college decision. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a four-star standout from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, California, has locked in his commitment date for Sunday, May 4, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Ad

Dixon-Wyatt, who measures 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, is ranked as the No. 86 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 12 wide receiver and the No. 13 player in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

The Mater Dei product has whittled his list down to five elite programs: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and USC. Each school boasts a strong history of developing high-level wide receiver talent and competing on the national stage.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Among them, Oregon has surged ahead in recent months.

“Oregon has always been a top school for me, but they have recently really started to separate themselves from the other schools,” Dixon-Wyatt told On3’s Chad Simmons.

The Ducks’ pursuit dates back to the tenure of former wide receivers coach Junior Adams and has remained aggressive under new position coach Ross Douglas, who joined the program from Syracuse.

Ad

Oregon has already hosted Kayden Dixon-Wyatt for three unofficial visits in 2024, including two in April alone.

“I loved it, man,” Dixon-Wyatt told ScoopDuck. “I got to talk to some of my greatest friends, Jordon Davison—that’s been a childhood friend for I can’t even count (how long). It was just cool to meet up with my friends and meet up with the coaching staff. They had a lot of love for me.”

Ad

The Ducks have yet to secure a wide receiver commitment in the 2026 cycle, making Dixon-Wyatt a priority target moving forward.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt highlights what sets each finalist apart as recruitment nears end

As his recruitment enters the final stretch, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt offered detailed insights into what makes each of his top five schools appealing. The Mater Dei standout pointed to Alabama’s consistent pipeline of elite wideouts.

Ad

For Ohio State, he praised their development system, saying:

“They get top receivers and get them to the NFL under coach Brian Hartline.”

Dixon-Wyatt, who shares a connection with USC quarterback Husan Longstreet, views the Trojans as “a contender” and commended their offensive scheme.

Texas also earned high marks for its balanced team structure.

“They have a really good offense… I like the relationships that I have with coach Steve Sarkisian and coach Chris Jackson,” he said.

Ad

Oregon, however, continues to stand out.

“It feels like home every single time I go over there,” he noted.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s stock surged after his performance at OT7 in March. As the No. 12 WR and No. 86 overall player in the 2026 class, he is expected to lead Mater Dei’s offense this fall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place