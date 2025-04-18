Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares a look into his recovery progress following season ending injury last season

Chris Henry Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2026 class per 247Sports Composite and On3 Industry rankings, has recently updated fans on his recovery journey following a knee injury that ended his 2024 season.

The Ohio State commit, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 195 pounds, suffered the injury on Sept. 6 in a matchup against Bishop Gorman. The incident occurred when Henry hyperextended his knee after a collision with a cornerback. Though he initially exited the field without assistance, further medical evaluation confirmed he would be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

In a recent Instagram post, Henry was seen undergoing physical therapy with a heavily bandaged leg, accompanied by the caption, “back stronger. 🙏.”

He has also been chronicling his rehabilitation journey through social media, consistently sharing workout clips and progress updates. Committed to Ohio State since July 2023, Henry chose the Buckeyes over powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, LSU and Auburn. Still, his recruitment remains under the spotlight.

Chris Henry Jr. cancels visits, shuts down recruitment to lock in with Ohio State

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks suffered a major recruiting blow when elite 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. announced he was ending his recruitment and canceling all remaining visits. The five-star Mater Dei (Calif.) standout will forgo trips to Oregon, USC and Miami, instead choosing to take just one official visit — to Ohio State.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Henry Jr. ranks No. 9 nationally and No. 2 among the wide receivers in the 2026 class by the 247Sports Composite. He has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 2023.

Despite his long-standing pledge, he kept communication lines open with other programs, most notably Oregon. The Ducks, considered the biggest threat to flip him, hosted him multiple times in Eugene and aggressively pursued him with competitive NIL offerings.

That changed on Apr. 2, when Henry officially reaffirmed his commitment and declared that he was no longer exploring other options. Though Miami and USC also pushed for the talented pass-catcher, Oregon posed the strongest challenge until the end.

The Buckeyes, who defeated Oregon in the 2025 Rose Bowl en route to a national title, now claim another recruiting victory over the Ducks. Since his commitment, Henry has been active in peer recruiting, and that role is only expected to expand.

He’s already working on top targets like fellow Mater Dei wideout Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and North Carolina-based defensive linemen Andrew and Aiden Harris.

