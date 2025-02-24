Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair showed his support for former Bellefontaine High School teammate Jordan Hensley after Hensley announced his commitment to Marietta College. St. Clair shared a short message on Instagram, writing and tagging Hensley:

"Congrats gang."

Hensley, a key player for the Bellefontaine Chieftains, plays both offensive line and defensive line. As a sophomore in 2022, he recorded two solo tackles in two games and in his senior year (2024), he saw significant improvement, finishing the season with 18 total tackles across six games.

Bellefontaine High School’s football team saw some standout performances across the roster in 2024. St. Clair led the Central Buckeye Conference in passing yards, throwing for 2,536 yards.

Running back Carter Caudill contributed 1,040 yards on the ground, while Braylon Newcomb dominated in receiving with 1,195 yards. On the defensive side, Jayden Temple led the team with 122 tackles, followed closely by Caudill with 115. The Chieftains secured wins against teams like Benjamin Logan and Indian Lake.

St. Clair, who committed to Ohio State, made a name for himself at high-profile camps, including the Elite 11 Regional Camp in Massillon and the Under Armour Next Camp at Fortress Obetz. His decision to join the Buckeyes was heavily influenced by Ohio State’s quarterback development and the school's football tradition, as he mentioned in 2023 after he announced his decision:

“It feels great to commit, especially to Ohio State because it’s what you dream of as a football player growing up in Ohio. I chose Ohio State because of the tradition and the development at the QB position. It just feels like the right decision, especially being 50 minutes away."

St. Clair went on to reflect on his summer, and what it had been like seeing the

"Finally, it’s been fun to get national attention and see so many of the top programs in the country this summer. I enjoyed every minute of it.”

Ohio State faces setback in pursuit of 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis

The Ohio State Buckeyes have hit a roadblock in their efforts to secure a top quarterback for the 2026 recruiting class. Jared Curtis, the No. 1 quarterback prospect from Nashville Christian, has narrowed his choices to Oregon and Georgia, which is bad news for Ohio State.

This comes as a disappointment for the Buckeyes, who were once the projected frontrunners in Curtis' recruitment. On3 had previously given Ohio State a 39.5% chance of landing Curtis, ahead of Georgia’s 29.5%. The Buckeyes even FaceTimed Curtis from Atlanta after their national championship win to show their interest.

Reflecting on that moment, Curtis told On3’s Steve Wiltfong in January:

“It’s awesome to show that love and for them to go out there and win it all!” Curtis told On3. “I think they went out this year and showed what they can do and I think they are going to only get better!"

With Curtis now off the board, Ohio State’s quarterback coach Billy Fessler will have to look elsewhere. The Buckeyes have extended offers to 13 quarterbacks in the 2026 class, but eight, including Curtis, have committed elsewhere.

