Ohio State QB Tavien St. Clair caps off his high school chapter with wholesome moments from graduation day (PHOTOS)

Ohio State signee Tavien St. Clair recently wrapped up a memorable chapter of his life with a wholesome high school graduation celebration at Bellefontaine, Ohio.

The four-star quarterback shared the emotional and joyful moments from the ceremony through his Instagram stories, offering fans a glimpse into the personal side of his journey.

In a collection of candid photos, St. Clair wore his black graduation gown, beaming alongside proud family members and close friends. Other images showed him with his loved ones, standing tall on the field where St. Clair dominated Friday nights.

Image via Ig@tavienstclair

Another story featured him posing with classmates, including fellow graduates in academic regalia, symbolizing both athletic and academic excellence.

True to his humble and approachable nature, St. Clair posed with friends and young fans, who donned Bellefontaine football gear.

The local hero’s charisma shone through as he laughed, embraced loved ones and reflected on the journey from small-town star to future Ohio State Buckeye.

Ohio State QB battle heats up as Tavien St. Clair joins Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz in post-Will Howard era

With Will Howard ending his college career as a national champion, Ohio State is identifying its next leader under center. Ryan Day has spotlighted Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair as the primary contenders for the QB1 role.

While Sayin and Kienholz emerged as early frontrunners following spring practices, St. Clair’s presence in the competition adds notable depth. Howard voiced confidence in the young group.

“They’ve got a lot of potential, a lot of young guys with a lot of talent,” Howard said on April 12, via On3. “It takes something to be an Ohio State quarterback, and all these guys got it.”

Day emphasized performance consistency as a key factor in his evaluation process.

“You want to see how they handle everything in a game-like setting,” Day said. “Taking care of the football, executing on third down, in the red zone, and in two-minute situations — that’s what we’re looking for.”

St. Clair arrives in Columbus with a decorated résumé. A two-time first-team all-state selection at Bellefontaine High School, he threw for 2,536 yards and 29 touchdowns in 11 games as a senior.

His junior campaign saw 3,083 yards and 37 scores in 14 matchups. St. Clair closed his high school career with over 10,000 passing yards and 100 touchdowns.

A top 10 national recruit and No. 3 quarterback in the 2025 class (according to 247Sports), St. Clair committed to Ohio State in June 2023, a week after receiving an offer from Michigan.

