Days after Will Howard rejects "talented" label, Mason Rudolph reveals true feelings on Steelers rookie

The Pittsburgh Steelers used their sixth round, No. 185 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard.

Despite winning a National Championship last year with Ohio State, Howard was extremely humble in a recent interview with NFL analyst Missi Matthews. In the media appearance, Howard acknowledged that he was not the most talented football player, however, made clear that he has a strong work ethic and is willing to work harder than other players.

"That's what I like to hang my hat on, is working hard. You know, I may not be the most talented guy in the world all the time, but I'm going to outwork everybody. And, that's kinda what I like to be about; bringing the heart, bringing the fire, and just outworking people." (05:11) Howard said.

However, in a different media appearance with Missi Matthews, fellow Steelers QB Mason Rudolph discussed what he has seen from Howard so far in Pittsburgh and his belief that Howard had all the talents and skills to succeed in the NFL.

"Yeah, he's been great. He's a nice guy, first of all. He's a good guy to share the room with, the quarterback room, and you know, I think he's a big kid. He's athletic and he throws the ball well. And, I mean, he just won a National Championship. So, yeah, I think he's got a lot of tools and I'll be excited to go to work with him." (03:45) Rudolph said.

Who will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers next year?

The Steelers QB situation appears to be a competition between Rudolph and Howard at this time. However, that will almost certainly quickly change should free agent QB Aaron Rodgers sign with the franchise this offseason. Should this be the case, Rodgers will likely be the one to lead Pittsburgh in 2025.

While it is an unknown at the moment who will start, whoever the starting QB of the team is will be leading an offense with major superstar playmakers. WR DK Metcalf, TE Pat Freiermuth, and RB Kaleb Johnson are all top players at their respective positions and have the ability to form one of the most talented units with the right QB leading the charge.

Only time will tell who the starting QB of the Steelers is in 2025, however, it is evident that Rudolph has been impressed with Howard since he arrived in Pittsburgh.

