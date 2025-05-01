Ontario Christian’s Kaleena Smith drops 37 points to lead all scorers at Adidas 3SSB Rock Hill Session 1

Kaleena Smith, the top recruit from the class of 2027, has been wreaking havoc at Adidas 3SSB Rock Hill Session 1. The first high school girls' player to sign a NIL deal with Adidas showed why she is worth the opportunity. The 5-foot-6 guard is representing Team Seven Days at the Adidas 3SSB Rock Hill Session 1.

Smith took on Kate Harping's South East All Stars on the first day of the tournament on Apr. 25, leading her side with 37 points in the first game. Harping tried to save it for her side with 28 points, but Smith and Co. notched up an 80-76 win. 3ssbgcircuit's Instagram handle posted the top performers from the weekend.

"3SSB Girls /// 🏀 Weekend Top Performers from Session 1 in Rock Hill,SC @thesportspassports #3SSBGirls #3StripesSelectBasketball #adidasBasketball," the caption read.

The Ontario Christian point guard is leading the top scorers chart with her incredible performance. Harping took the second place, followed by Hardwood Elite's Peyton Jones (26 points), Hoop Code's Annalycia Sandoval (24 points) and MN Stars' Lee Lee Bell (24 points).

Kaleena Smith is among the top assist providers as well. She is tied for No. 2 on the list with Always 100 Basketball Elite's Janaya Cooper, both with eight assists. Only Hoop Code's Kolbi Brooks has more assists (nine) than the young prodigy. Mass Rivals' Jaliyah Diggs and Elyse Ngenda are following behind with seven assists each.

Kaleena Smith's Racks Up Achievements After an Impressive 2024-25 Season

Kaleena Smith had a standout 2024–25 season across both high school and club basketball. As a sophomore at Ontario Christian, she averaged 23.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 rebounds, earning Gatorade State Player of the Year in California and National Sophomore of the Year honors.

She led her team to a 30–2 record and a CIF Open Division semifinal, while also making it to the MaxPreps sophomore All-America team. With 7 Days 16U, she helped secure a 49–23 win over Swish Sports Academy on Apr. 12 at the Sports Academy Spring Invitational.

Kaleena Smith would be looking forward to more achievements and improved performance in the upcoming season. The young gun seems to be destined for success at the biggest stages. Fans would be excited to see her stack up similar numbers at high school and college level before suiting up for a WNBA side.

