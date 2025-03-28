Oregon Ducks OL Ziyare Addison shares 3-word reaction as elite 2026 Class RB solidifies his committment to Dan Lanning's team

Oregon’s future backfield strengthened as elite 2026 running back Tradarian Ball officially shut down his recruitment, committing fully to Dan Lanning’s Ducks. The Texarkana (Texas) High School standout is all in on Oregon. Committed since July 27, Ball officially ended his recruitment on Thursday, confirming to On3’s Hayes Fawcett that he will not entertain other programs.

Ducks offensive lineman Ziyare Addison responded with a three-word reaction.

“I love it,” Addison wrote on Thursday.

Ball is the No. 54 overall prospect and the No. 5 RB in the 2026 class (per On3). He joins five-star tight end Kendre Harrison as the latest Oregon pledge to solidify his commitment. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound standout leaned on his inner circle before making his decision.

“I talked to my family, and they agreed with it,” Ball said on Thursday, via On3. “Former Oregon running back LaMichael James was a huge impact in this too. I put a lot of trust in the coaches, and I’m ready to be a Duck.”

Ball, who ran for 777 yards and 14 touchdowns last season while adding 1,017 yards and 11 scores as a receiver, was heavily pursued by Miami. He strengthens an Oregon class ranked No. 3 nationally.

The Ducks are pushing for the top spot with key commitments, including four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland. Oregon also remains in contention for No. 1 overall quarterback Jared Curtis.

Four-Star DL Tomuhini Topui decommits from Oregon, USC emerging as favorite

Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class took a hit as four-star DL Tomuhini Topui announced his decommitment from the Ducks. The Mater Dei (California) standout had been pledged to Oregon since October but decided to reopen his recruitment on Tuesday.

Topui, ranked No. 100 overall and the No. 13 DL in the 2026 class by 247Sports, had been a key piece of Oregon’s defense for the future. He is projected to be a dominant interior force at the next level.

Topui's departure is a surprise, given the Ducks' strong Mater Dei pipeline. They still hold the commitment of five-star OT Kodi Greene and remain in pursuit of five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

USC has emerged as the frontrunner for Topui’s commitment.

“Growing up in L.A., that’s always been my dream school,” Topui said, via ScoopDuck.

The 6-foot-2, 330-pound lineman has visited the Trojans frequently and is back on campus alongside other top recruits.

USC, ranked No. 2 nationally in recruiting, already has 15 commits, including four-star linemen Jaimeon Winfield and Braeden Jones.

